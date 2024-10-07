Tupu Plumbing Celebrates Successful First Year Of ‘Life-Changing’ Earn-as-you-learn Programme

Laughs, kōrero and a few tears were shared at Te Kao’s Pōtahi Marae on Thursday (October 3), as part of Tupu Plumbing’s hui whakapumau (graduation ceremony) for cohort 1 of the 24-month ‘earn-as-you-learn’ training and education pathway programme.

The pōwhiri, attended by local kaumātua, friends, whānau, Tupu Plumbing partners and stakeholders, celebrated the successful completion of the programme by tauira (learners) Te Ngo Christie, Peter Nathan, Tyreese Martin, Gabe Wharewaka, Luciene Popata-Dunne and Travis Purchase.

In addition to installing almost 150 potable water storage solutions to whānau across Te Hiku, the former MSD beneficiaries have gained a number of skills and qualifications, including a Level 2 Building Construction and Allied Trades (BCATS) certificate and a Limited Credit Programme (LCP), providing a pathway to a Level 4 Plumbing, Drainlaying, and Gas Certificate or trade career.

Despite this significant achievement, however, it was the life skills and teamwork acquired through Tupu Plumbing that the tauira said they valued the most.

“Before I started at Tupu, I wasn’t doing much and I had no direction,” Luciene said.

“But through this programme I have learned the importance of responsibility in all areas of my life and turning up to work.”

“The most valuable thing I have learned from this job was the work experience itself,” Te Ngo said.

“This was important because not only did I learn to install a water tank, but it taught me how to communicate with others, which before, I was pretty bad at.”

Tupu Plumbing kaimahi Rob Purchase (site supervisor) and Justine Purchase (project manager), along with Barry-John Witana (navigator), have worked closely with the tauira for the past year and have witnessed first-hand the growth of the team.

They said while they would be missed, they wished the tauira well and looked forward to following them in their individual journeys.

“We started really green, just myself, the boys and Justine, so it was run, not walk and there was no time to muck around,” Rob said.

“The six boys sitting in front of me today, they just got in behind the programme and got it done, so all credit to them for putting up their hand and having a go, I’m really proud of them.”

“When I was first assigned these six rat bags, I realised it was hard for them to sit still for eight hours, let alone a whole week,” Barry-John said.

“But they’ve done some amazing mahi, and to them I say, kia kaha whānau, you’ve got this and keep going.”

Te Aupōuri Iwi Development Trust, Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust (THIDT), and Crown partners established Tupu Plumbing in September 2023 in response to the goals outlined in the Puna Wai Ora – Te Hiku Drought Relief programme.

Te Rūnanga Nui o Te Aupōuri Nui pou whakarae (CEO) Tipene Kapa Kingi said it had been a pleasure to be involved with Tupu Plumbing and to see the impact it was having on the tauira and whānau of Te Hiku.

"There are many benefits to this kaupapa, with the tauira gaining skills, understanding and qualifications to enable them to enter the workforce to secure meaningful employment to support themselves and their whānau,” Tipene said.

“For the wider community, they’re installing these water tanks across Te Hiku o Te Ika, in places and whenua that need it the most.”

Tupu Plumbing cohort 2 is due to start on October 14.

