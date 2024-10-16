Underserved Communities Unite To Create ‘The Inclusive Code’: A Tool To Accelerate Inclusivity And Representation In NZ

Co-authors for The Inclusive Code workshop, (L-R) Fonoti Pati Umaga QSM, Grace Stratton, Karen Pointon QSM, Hope Cotton, Thomas Chin, Shane McInroe, Sean Prenter. Photo Supplied by Special

• 25% of New Zealanders are disabled. This includes physical, sensory or learning disability, being d/Deaf or experiencing mental distress (1), yet only 1% of primetime ads hero the disabled community (2).

• In response, a progressive, evolutionary new tool titled The Inclusive Code has been co designed to provoke and support more inclusive advertising in Aotearoa.

• The first chapter of The Inclusive Code, Disability, has been co-created by eight experts with lived experience of disability and expertise in the sector, to challenge Kiwi marketers to rethink and reshape how they think about disability, and how this influences advertising representation.

Aotearoa New Zealand: New Zealand is celebrated for being a superdiverse nation, yet when it comes to representation in advertising, many communities remain underserved, despite being a considerable portion of consumers(3). To begin addressing this imbalance, a new tool called The Inclusive Code, has been developed, as a catalyst to begin reshaping New Zealand’s advertising industry and accelerate momentum towards inclusivity. The first chapter of the tool centres around the disabled community.

With 25% of New Zealanders being disabled, the advertising landscape doesn’t currently reflect this reality. Only 1% of primetime ads hero individuals from the disabled community, leaving a significant portion of Aotearoa underrepresented.

“The representations of disability are becoming more common in advertising, but harmful stereotypes remain, and more support from practitioners is needed,” says Grace Stratton, Chief Executive of All is for All.

"By co-creating The Inclusive Code, we’re giving Kiwi businesses and organisations a tool to start breaking down their barriers to inclusion and connect with underserved communities. As a business owner who employs disabled people, I know this is only part of the journey toward equitable industry, but it is fantastic to keep things moving,” Stratton continued.

The first chapter of The Inclusive Code is dedicated to disability and was co-authored by eight experts with lived experience of disability, including Grace Stratton, Pati Umaga QSM, and Karen Pointon QSM. This self-directed tool, challenges marketers and advertisers to begin thinking differently about disability. It provides initial tools that support identifying and overcoming exclusionary practices that are often well-intentioned but problematic.

Fonoti Pati Umaga QSM, Co-Chair of Mana Pasefika DPO (Disabled Peoples Organisation), comments: “While advertising is becoming more inclusive, there's still a long way to go. To break down barriers, we must understand them first. The Inclusive Code uncovers the misconceptions holding back true inclusion and diversity in advertising and has been designed to be a more inclusive resource for an industry that underserves our d/Deaf and disabled communities.”

Research shows 29% higher brand loyalty for companies that engage in progressive advertising signalling this isn’t just socially responsible, but there’s a business case for inclusivity. By adopting The Inclusive Code, and by extension embarking on a journey to understand disabled communities, brands have the opportunity to not only reshape the way disability is portrayed in campaigns but also build stronger, more loyal relationships with their customers.

New Zealand founded advertising agency, Special, who is behind the launch of this initiative, commented: “We are seeing more and more clients actively considering how they represent people with disabilities in campaigns, and we hope The Inclusive Code accelerates representation. By co creating The Inclusive Code, we’re offering Kiwi brands the tools they need to overcome inclusivity barriers and connect with underserved communities.”

As Aotearoa continues its journey toward becoming a fully inclusive society, this initiative offers a practical, tangible first step for businesses and organisations looking to start making meaningful connections with all New Zealanders. It’s a vital foundational resource for anyone committed to starting their journey toward inclusion.

(1) Office of Disability Issues, 2023

(2) People with disabilities are largely absent from TV advertising, Nielsen, 2021

(3) World Economic Forum, driving disability inclusion is more than a moral imperative – it’s a business one, 2023

About The Inclusive Code

The Inclusive Code is a series of tools co-created with underrepresented communities that enable marketing, communications, and advertising professionals to create work that truly connects with and reflects Aotearoa’s diversity.

The first chapter focuses on the disabled community, with future chapters planned to include other marginalised groups. The Inclusive Code was co-created by:

• Fonoti Pati Umaga QSM

• Grace Stratton

• Hope Cotton

• Karen Pointon QSM

• Sean Prenter

• Shane McInroe

• Thomas Chin

• Special

• All is for All

About Special

Special was founded in Auckland in 2007 and now has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, Wellington, London & New York, in the process becoming the first global creative network founded in New Zealand.

They have been named ‘Global Creative Agency of the Year’ by Campaign in the UK, ‘#1 Most Effective Agency in the World’ by Effies Global Rankings and ‘The Most Innovative Marketing Company in New Zealand’ by AFR ‘100 Most Innovative Companies’. Special has also recently named ‘New Zealand Agency of the Year’ by leading Australian publication B&T for the third straight year, and by Campaign Brief for the third time too.

