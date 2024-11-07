Croptide Wins Prestigious 2024 Innovation In Irrigation Award

Croptide Founder and CEO - Hamish Penny, Croptide, Head of Applied Science - Jessica Griebenauw, Irrigation NZ Chair - Keri Johnston (Photo/Supplied)

Croptide was awarded the 2024 Innovation in Irrigation Award, at last nights Irrigation Awards NZ, held in Wellington. Hamish Penny, Founder and CEO accepted the prestigious award, that recognises groundbreaking achievements and positive advancements in irrigation practices. The award, celebrated biennially, shines a light on the pioneers of irrigation technology and their impact on sustainable agriculture and water conservation.

This year’s competition featured an impressive lineup of finalists, including Nanobubble Agritech, Bactosure, and Rangitata South Irrigation Scheme (RSIL) and Meteorology Solution. Each finalist has demonstrated outstanding contributions to the field, pushing the boundaries of innovation to enhance water efficiency, crop resilience, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Croptide’s unique approach to irrigation technology has set new standards in the agricultural sector, addressing some of the most pressing challenges of water conservation. By leveraging advanced data analytics and precision technology, Croptide empowers growers to make informed irrigation decisions, ultimately optimising water use and promoting sustainable farming practices.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “We are incredibly honored to receive the Innovation in Irrigation Award and to stand alongside other forward-thinking leaders in this industry,” said Elisha Milmine, Chief of Staff at Croptide. “This award reaffirms our commitment to advancing sustainable irrigation solutions that benefit not only our growers but also our communities and environment.”

Croptide remains dedicated to continuous innovation, seeking ways to make every drop of water count. As it moves forward, Croptide is excited to further contribute to a future where agriculture and environmental sustainability go hand in hand.

Croptide has developed a novel sensor to precisely read plant status directly from the stem of plants such as grapevines and apple trees. Putting real time insights at growers’ fingertips, empowering them to make more effective and efficient growing decisions that equate to better financial and environmental outcomes.

© Scoop Media

