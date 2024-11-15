Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
National Accounts (Income And Expenditure): Year Ended March 2024

Friday, 15 November 2024, 11:36 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

National accounts (income and expenditure) provides information on domestic production and the resulting income that is available for spending and saving. It also provides an insight into how saving is used and invested between different sectors of the economy.

The National accounts (income and expenditure): Year ended March 2024 release provides updated estimates, up to and including the year ended March 2023. The exceptions to this are the gross fixed capital formation and capital stocks tables, which provide provisional estimates for the March 2024 year.

Estimates beyond March 2023 are included in the quarterly National accounts (income, savings, assets and liabilities) release, which will next be published in January 2025. The January release will integrate these new annual estimates up to March 2023 as benchmarks, and provide a consistent time series through to the September 2024 quarter. This includes provisional annual estimates for the March 2024 year.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • National accounts (income and expenditure): Year ended March 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/national-accounts-income-and-expenditure-year-ended-march-2024
