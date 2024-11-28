RF Corval To Partner With EVT, Following Acquisition Of Sherwood Hotel Queenstown

28 November | Queenstown, New Zealand: EVT has entered into a new hotel management agreement to operate the Sherwood Hotel in Queenstown from late November, following RF Corval’s acquisition of the property. This partnership is a continuation of EVT’s commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences within New Zealand that resonate with local communities, whilst further growing EVT’s independent hotel and resorts portfolio.

Nestled in the stunning Queenstown landscape, the Sherwood Hotel offers a unique retreat that combines cosy, art-inspired accommodation with a strong focus on sustainability and local culture. Its freshly planted vegetable and herb garden supplies the renowned two-hat restaurant and bar, which celebrates hyper-seasonal, locally sourced produce from Central Otago. Guests can also enjoy a range of wellbeing amenities, including yoga, a sauna, massage therapy, and meditation.

Sherwood Hotel was founded 10 years ago by Queenstown based property investor and entrepreneur Adam Smith and will continue to be run by General Manager Hayley Scott, together with Food and Beverage director Chris Scott. It is already recognised as one of the world’s top 10 most sustainable hotels by Expedia travellers, and RF Corval and EVT’s commitment to sustainability will ensure that this legacy continues.

Peter Hill, Director of Development – EVT Hotels and Resorts shared his excitement about the new partnership, “We are proud to have been selected as the operator of Sherwood Hotel Queenstown, a reflection of our agile and experienced management of hotels though our Independent Collection, especially ones as unique as Sherwood. Our vision for this property perfectly aligns with the hotel’s ethos of sustainability, local engagement and memorable guest experiences. Together with RF Corval, we will continue to build Sherwood’s reputation as one of the top boutique hotels in New Zealand, offering guests a truly immersive and responsible travel experience.”

Maria Verner, Senior Investment Manager of Hotels, RF Corval also commented on the partnership, “RF Corval is delighted to partner with EVT and the amazing Sherwood team to bring the hotel into its next era. We look forward to building on the current success of the property and are confident in EVT’s impressive track record across hospitality and exemplary customer experience. Sherwood is a unique hotel that leaves a lasting impression on every guest, and we are extremely proud to take on the ownership of this property.”

As part of the ownership transition, RF Corval will invest and elevate the offering, starting with an upgrade to the hotel rooms. RF Corval are focused on reducing the carbon footprint across their portfolio of properties, significant alignment with what the Sherwood team has achieved to date.

About the Independent Collection by EVT

The ICbE enables hotel owners to leverage the scale and expertise of EVT's hotel solutions. This growing EVT management solution enables owners to keep or create their own independent brand, which is proving to be a popular choice for owners seeking flexibility in brand and business models. The collection has 20 hotels. www.independentcollection.com.au

About EVT

Entertainment businesses that excite every sense. Commercial Ventures driven by a passion for new opportunities. Travel businesses that always feel local and authentic.

