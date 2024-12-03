Sa-Ni A Triple Winner In World Luxury Spa Awards 2024

After just six months of operation Sa-Ni Massage and Spa has taken out three categories in the World Luxury Spa Awards 2024. The new spa, in Templeton Groups’ Abstract Hotel, Upper Queen Street, won awards for Luxury Traditional Thai and Best Interior Design categories for Australia and Oceania and also took out the Luxury Urban Escape category for Australasia.

Co-founder and Director, Sarisa Nasinprom says: “We had hoped to be recognised in some way. To win three awards after such a short time exceeded our expectations. It’s a tribute to both the design team and Sa-Ni’s expert therapists, who ensure that every client enjoys and benefits from a treatment that meets their personal needs.”

The World Luxury Spa Awards

The World Luxury Spa Awards are a prestigious global competition that recognises and celebrates the most outstanding spas around the world. Established in 2007, the awards are voted for by the public and aim to highlight the exceptional experiences and services offered by luxury spas.

Winning three awards puts Sa-Ni in impressive international company. Previous winners include such leading global spa brands as Aman, Six Senses, One&Only, Cheval Blanc, Gstaad Palace, The Ritz-Carlton and Waldorf Astoria spas.

Evaluation

Criteria used to evaluate Sa-Ni include, interior design and ambience, treatment offerings and quality, staff expertise and professionalism, customer service and experience, sustainability and ethical practices.

Over 250,000 international travellers take part annually in the vote to select the winners.

Sa-Ni’s points of difference

Each category won by Sa-Ni reflects one of the spa’s significant points of difference:

Luxury Traditional Thai

What sets Sa-Ni apart is the way the spa has captured the essence of traditional Thai massage treatments in a luxurious and refined setting, preserving Thai traditions while incorporating modern amenities. Using a balanced selection of aromatic oils, the expert therapists' skilled hands work their magic to create a deeply relaxing and rejuvenating experience.

Interior Design

Sa-Ni’s interior design is a masterpiece of modern elegance, seamlessly blending natural materials and detailed aesthetic elements to create a truly immersive and luxurious experience. The attention to detail is impeccable, from the custom-designed lighting to the carefully curated wallpaper. This spa is a testament to the power of design to enhance relaxation and well-being.

Luxury Urban Escape

Sa-Ni is the ultimate urban oasis. Its tranquil atmosphere and sophisticated design create a sense of serenity far removed from the buzz and bustle of K’Rd. The refined treatments and personalised service cater to the needs of the city denizen’s, offering a much-needed escape from the stresses of daily life.

“I want to thank World Luxury Awards,” says Sarisa: “To have Sa-Ni recognised alongside so many internationally celebrated spa brands is indeed a great honour.”

