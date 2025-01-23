Violent Attack Highlights Link To Stolen Cars

An attack on a Whangarei service station this week shows the link between stolen vehicles and violent crime, the Safer Shops alliance says.

And it shows why stolen vehicles must be treated as a priority by police.

Safer Shops is an alliance between the Motor Trade Association and the Dairy and Business Owners Group to protect service stations, dairies and liquor stores from crime.

Today media reported that according to insurance company AMI, the Toyota Aqua was the most stolen car in the country last year.

The Aqua accounted for 8% of all stolen vehicle claims, followed by the Toyota Corolla (6%) and the Nissan Tiida (5%), according to the NZ Herald.

Yesterday, a worker was threatened and assaulted following an aggravated robbery at a Whangārei petrol station.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said the offenders smashed a glass door to gain entry, TVNZ reported.

"Once inside, the staff member was subjected to threats and was assaulted by some of the offenders."

The group then took items from the store before fleeing the scene in their vehicles.

One of the vehicle used in the terrifying attack? A Toyota Aqua.

“This isn’t a coincidence,” says Safer Shops spokesperson and MTA Head of Advocacy James McDowall.

“It’s highly likely the Aqua was stolen. Stolen vehicles aren’t just an inconvenience for the owner – they often have a second life used by offenders to commit violent crime.”

Safer Shops spokesperson and Dairy and Business Owners Group Vice Chair Ash Parmar says stolen vehicles are often used in attacks on dairies and liquor stores.

“There’s a clear link – and we are calling on police to investigate each and every stolen car report as a potential precursor to a violent crime,” he says.

“This year we will be stepping up our efforts to work with Police Minister Mark Mitchell and NZ Police to address this issue.”

