Miners Celebrate Support For Economic Growth

Miners are celebrating the Government’s support for growing mining’s contribution to the economy with the release of a minerals strategy and critical minerals list today, says Straterra chief executive Josie Vidal.

"The Government is listening, so this is a good day - not just for miners, but also all the businesses that make mining possible, including those producing mining equipment, technology, and services," Vidal says. "They provide jobs and contribute to the economy. We have been asking for some years for buy-in from the Government to support mining growth that benefits workers in New Zealand, and their communities.

"It is great to see facts, evidence, and science being used in decision making to further develop mining. Let’s be clear, that is not at the expense of the environment and there won’t be a mine on every corner.

"The strategy has been developed through consultation and it is important it has a clear vision. We need this to put a marker in the ground for global markets indicating that we can be part of the minerals supply chain. Minerals are needed for energy, technology, medicine, transport, infrastructure, communications, and food production.

"Identifying critical minerals helps with this. New Zealand has its own unique path and that includes acknowledgement that some of what is already mined here is critical to our economy. So, the list released today rightly includes gold and metallurgical coal.

"While thermal coal not on the list, it does not mean it is not critical, and the strategy acknowledges the role thermal coal plays in keeping the lights on and businesses running. Coal is critical to national energy security and users of coal energy face a supply risk if domestic miners are forced to exit the market before affordable alternative fuel sources are readily available.

"Productivity is at the heart of the strategy and mining is one of the most productive sectors in New Zealand, which translates into high wages.

"The strategy recognises the value of responsible mining and New Zealand can be proud our strict employment and health and safety laws and stringent environmental regulations that back that.

"What has been missing is an enabling business environment. The Fast-track Approvals Act is a game changer and there is interest in it from law makers around the globe.

"We also need investment and with that, basics such as banking and insurance. While on the investment front there is plenty of interest in New Zealand mining, is disappointing to see debanking of coal mining in New Zealand due to arbitrary moral judgements. If banks start making ‘moral’ judgements, where does that end? I fail to see how banks can refuse to do business with legal and legitimate business entities.

"We must not go backwards now on political whims. The foundations are starting to form to enable the mining sector to double the value of exports and contribute to economic growth, jobs, and regional development and to do what benefits New Zealanders."

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand’s minerals and mining sector.

