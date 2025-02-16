Hospitality NZ Welcomes Government’s Australian Tourism Campaign

Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ) welcomes today's announcement by the Government that it is focusing on driving short-term holiday arrivals from Australia to drive tourism growth through a new campaign delivered by Tourism New Zealand.

Steve Armitage, Chief Executive, says “Today’s announcement that renewed effort will be placed on attracting more visitors from Australia is a positive step in returning New Zealand to pre-Covid visitation levels.

“It’s pleasing to see further recognition that tourism and hospitality will play a pivotal role in supporting the Government’s economic growth agenda. This campaign is a good step forward but we are keen to see further investment from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy to drive business into our hospitality operators and communities throughout New Zealand.

“While increased visitation from Australia alone doesn’t fill the lag arrivals have experienced in and of itself, Australia has long been our primary market for visitors. Aussie visitors enjoy visiting the regions alongside our main tourism attractions, and provide a key driver for regional dispersal of tourism funds.

“Hospitality venues across the motu look forward to welcoming these visitors with open arms and treating them to the hospitality Aotearoa is famous for.”

