Visitor Arrivals Up In 2024

Monday, 17 February 2025, 11:40 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Overseas visitor arrivals to New Zealand totalled 3.3 million in the December 2024 year. This was up 357,000 (12 percent) from the December 2023 year, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

Australia led the increase in visitor arrivals, up 127,000 (10 percent) from 2023. China followed with an increase of 97,000 (64 percent), and the United States with an increase of 32,000 (10 percent).

“There were just over 2,200 more international flights to New Zealand in 2024 than in 2023,” international travel statistics spokesperson Sarah Drake said.

“This included 1,700 more direct flights from Australia, China, and the United States, combined. These countries were the three main sources of visitor arrivals to New Zealand.”

Visit our website to read about International travel: December 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-travel-december-2024/

