Chick-In Is Officially Open - Kiwis Take Flight On First KFC Zing Air Flight

Zing Air (Photo/Supplied)

Over the weekend, the first official flight of KFC’s Zing Air took off to the skies above.

Zing Air, a KFC world-first private airline service, delivered a bunch of lucky Kiwis direct from Auckland to Wellington to watch the Blues take on the Hurricanes at Sky Stadium.

Passengers onboard the debut Zing Air flight enjoyed an experience like no other. The Colonel's signature touch was evident throughout from check-in to boarding to departure and arrival.

On arrival, guests were greeted and taken to a private departure lounge in Auckland, decked out with red and white floral arrangements in KFC buckets, branded pillows and some of the Colonel’s finest chicken, coated in the iconic 11 secret herbs and spices.

After soaking in the lounge vibes, guests went down a KFC striped runway to board their flight, greeted by smiling cabin crew who handed out their boarding passes. Once settled in, they were treated to light refreshments and beverages on board and instructed to sit back, relax and enjoy the smooth ride, as they soared to new heights - quite literally.

On arrival in Wellington, all passengers were taken directly from the airplane to a private car and transferred to their luxurious hotel accommodations for the night.

After some downtime, guests were transported to Sky Stadium with prime seating for the Hurricanes Poua vs Blues Women’s match and the match of the evening, the Hurricanes vs Blues.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

On Sunday morning, after a delicious breakfast spread, all the lucky winners were picked up in a private transfer and transferred to Wellington Airport to fly back to Auckland.

Leanne Too, KFC Marketing Director said “We’re thrilled that Zing Air has finally taken flight with our first winners over the weekend and can’t wait to continue to build on this momentum throughout the season with other flights taking off”.

She added, “KFC has been bringing Kiwis together for years, but this is a new way to fly and enjoy a couple of Kiwi’s favourite pastimes, rugby and chicken.”

Four more flights will depart from different spots throughout this Super Rugby season to ensure fans across New Zealand can board KFC Zing Air and support their team.

For more information on KFC Zing Air and to read all the T&Cs, head to https://kfc.co.nz/ZingAir

© Scoop Media

