Gallagher Security Expands Digital Badge Program Across APAC IMEA

APAC IMEA – Global security manufacturer, Gallagher Security is excited to announce the expansion of their Digital Badge program across APAC IMEA.

Following a successful launch and roll out across Australia and Papua New Guinea in 2023, Gallagher today announced their Digital Badge program is now available to Channel Partners and End Users across the rest of APAC IMEA.

Working via Credly - a comprehensive global solution for recognizing skills, capabilities, and achievements - Gallagher Digital Badges award verified badges to Channel Partners and End Users who complete Gallagher training courses, enabling them to showcase their skills and celebrate their achievements.

Gallagher Security Training Manager, Asia Pacific and India, Middle East, and Africa (APAC and IMEA) Danielle Mitchell says, “We’re excited to bring this recognition program to technicians and End Users across APAC IMEA. It’s a great way to celebrate their hard work and commitment to learning and development, while showing how Gallagher is here to support them every step of the way.”

Digital badges work as an electronic representation of achievement that is visual, available online and embedded with metadata that provides context, meaning, and the result of an activity. They are easy to manage, verified in real-time, and able to be shared online.

All badges are verified by Gallagher Security and contain information that describes training course participants qualifications, and the process required to earn them. Gallagher digital badges are earned by completing one of Gallagher’s participating Channel Partner or End User training courses.

The technology Credly uses is based on the Open Badge Standards maintained by IMS Global. This enables you to manage, share and verify your competencies digitally.

“The expansion of the Digital Badge program demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering world class training and workplace development opportunities that empower our Channel Partners and End Users, regardless of where they are located,” says Danielle.

Last year, 3200 Channel Partners and End Users were trained across APAC IMEA, and the Digital Badge program now offers them a powerful way to showcase their expertise and enhance their industry credibility.

Visit Gallagher’s Digital Training Program for more information.

