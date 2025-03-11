Pacific Channel Announces Successful Exit Of Quantifi Photonics

Leading Asia-Pacific funds management firm, Pacific Channel, has today announced the successful exit of its portfolio company, Quantifi Photonics a leader in photonic integrated circuit testing following the company’s acquisition by Teradyne, Inc (Nasdaq: TER), a leading supplier of automated test solutions. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

This milestone, which will be Pacific Channel’s eleventh exit, demonstrates the firms strong track record of delivering value to investors through strategic investments in transformative deep-tech companies. Since its initial investment in 2021, Pacific Channel has made material investments across two funds, supporting Quantifi’s growth, technological development, and strategic expansion.

“We are incredibly proud of this exit as it reflects our ability to identify and support transformative technologies,” said Pacific Channel Managing Director, Brent Ogilvie. “Working closely with Quantifi’s management, Pacific Channel helped shape the company’s strategy, and its intellectual property (IP) strategy, in particular.

“Our initial investment was informed by a deep understanding of the company’s underlying technology advantage and its potential to lead the photonic IC testing space, with significant contributions from Professor Cather Simpson, Partner, Pacific Channel, who’s globally leading expertise in photonics helped inform our conviction to invest.

“A key focus at Pacific Channel is scaling companies to have a greater impact, and in this case, a successful acquisition was the right path to unlock that potential. As we have seen in all ten of our previous exits, capital and talent will be recycled to grow more start-ups, creating more impact and returns to society. The acquisition of Quantifi by global company, Teradyne will help support the rapidly evolving high-performance computer market increase its AI workloads with less power, said Mr Ogilvie.

As part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to actively engaging with its portfolio companies, Pacific Channel worked collaboratively with other investors to contribute to the company’s growth and strategic direction. Pacific Channel Venture Partner Paul Muckleston, with his deep global experience in advanced computing, provided support with governance, strategy development, organisational transformation, and global operations leadership.

Mr Ogilvie commented “Paul’s experience in scaling businesses globally, combined with his leadership in senior roles across Europe, Asia, and Seattle, made him ideal to represent our interests on the board of Quantifi and to help guide this exit.”

The successful exit of Quantifi Photonics further solidifies Pacific Channel’s position as a leading investment partner for Asia-Pacific deep-tech companies, reinforcing its ability to generate strong returns for investors while backing innovative businesses at the forefront of developing technology to address significant global challenges.

