New Zealand Index Of Socioeconomic Deprivation: 2023 Census

New Zealand index of socioeconomic deprivation: 2023 Census provides 18 new Aotearoa Data Explorer tables on the 2023 New Zealand index of socioeconomic deprivation (NZDep2023).

NZDep2023 is a small area measure of socioeconomic deprivation. It is created by the University of Otago from census variables across eight dimensions:

communication

income

employment

qualifications

home ownership

support

living space

dwelling condition.

A socioeconomic deprivation decile is calculated for each statistical area 1 (SA1), not for individuals or households. The higher the deprivation decile, the more socioeconomically deprived the area.

New Zealand index of socioeconomic deprivation: 2023 Census: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/new-zealand-index-of-socioeconomic-deprivation-2023-census

