New Zealand Index Of Socioeconomic Deprivation: 2023 Census

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 11:08 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

New Zealand index of socioeconomic deprivation: 2023 Census provides 18 new Aotearoa Data Explorer tables on the 2023 New Zealand index of socioeconomic deprivation (NZDep2023).

NZDep2023 is a small area measure of socioeconomic deprivation. It is created by the University of Otago from census variables across eight dimensions:

  • communication
  • income
  • employment
  • qualifications
  • home ownership
  • support
  • living space
  • dwelling condition.

A socioeconomic deprivation decile is calculated for each statistical area 1 (SA1), not for individuals or households. The higher the deprivation decile, the more socioeconomically deprived the area.

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • New Zealand index of socioeconomic deprivation: 2023 Census: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/new-zealand-index-of-socioeconomic-deprivation-2023-census
