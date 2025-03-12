New Zealand Index Of Socioeconomic Deprivation: 2023 Census
New Zealand index of socioeconomic deprivation: 2023 Census provides 18 new Aotearoa Data Explorer tables on the 2023 New Zealand index of socioeconomic deprivation (NZDep2023).
NZDep2023 is a small area measure of socioeconomic deprivation. It is created by the University of Otago from census variables across eight dimensions:
- communication
- income
- employment
- qualifications
- home ownership
- support
- living space
- dwelling condition.
A socioeconomic deprivation decile is calculated for each statistical area 1 (SA1), not for individuals or households. The higher the deprivation decile, the more socioeconomically deprived the area.
Visit our website to read this information release:
- New Zealand index of socioeconomic deprivation: 2023 Census: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/new-zealand-index-of-socioeconomic-deprivation-2023-census