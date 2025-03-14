Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Compass Group New Zealand To Acquire Libelle Group Securing Healthy School Lunch Programme

Friday, 14 March 2025, 9:05 pm
Press Release: School Lunch Collective

Auckland, New Zealand – 14 March 2025 – Compass Group New Zealand has today agreed to acquire the relevant assets of Libelle Group following its liquidation, that will support the Healthy School Lunch programme. This arrangement remains subject to regulatory and customary approvals.

Libelle Group forms a key part of the School Lunch Collective, alongside Compass Group New Zealand, Gilmours, and other partners. This acquisition provides confidence and continuity of the Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programme, ensuring meal delivery to students across the country continues.

Libelle has a number of Central Production Kitchens (CPKs) and Central Manufacturing Units (CMUs) operating across New Zealand, that will be key to enabling the School Lunch Collective. Compass Group New Zealand will be working with Libelle’s employees regarding ongoing employment arrangements over the coming days.

Paul Harvey, Managing Director of Compass Group New Zealand, said: "Our teams are united in our commitment to providing lunches every school day to tamariki in our communities. Since the unexpected announcement on Tuesday, we have ensured continuity of operations, with over 500,000 meals delivered this week and 97.3% delivered on time. This demonstrates how resilient our people are. We are now looking forward, ensuring everyone is supported through this transition.”

© Scoop Media

