Household Income And Saving Increase In The December 2024 Quarter

New Zealand household net disposable income rose 1.5 percent to $59.4 billion in the December 2024 quarter. The main driver of this increase was a rise in the income of self-employed business owners up 6.5 percent, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Household net disposable income is the amount of money a household has after all income (such as wages, interest, and child support) and outgoings (such as taxes) have been accounted for. It represents the money available for a household to spend, save, or invest.

These statistics describe the household sector as a whole rather than the experience of different individual households.

“Increases in the income from self-employed business owners and partnerships meant that household income rose during the December 2024 quarter, despite a decrease in salaries and wages for the second quarter in a row,” institutional sectors spokesperson James Mitchell said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Household income and saving increase in the December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/household-income-and-saving-increase-in-the-december-2024-quarter/

National accounts (income, saving, assets, and liabilities): December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/experimental/national-accounts-income-saving-assets-and-liabilities-december-2024-quarter/

CSV files for download: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

