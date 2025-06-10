Meltwater Unveils Latest AI Innovations Led By Mira

Sydney, Australia - June 10, 2025 – Meltwater, a global leader in media, social and consumer intelligence, has unveiled its latest AI innovations, led by Mira, a game-changing AI teammate marking the next evolution in Meltwater’s AI-powered product suite. Combining the power of AI agents with GenAI, Mira delivers instant insights through an intuitive chat-based interface, streamlining time-consuming workflows such as news briefings, brand monitoring, competitive intelligence and much more.

Unlike traditional GenAI tools that assist with one-off tasks like writing social posts or summarising articles, Mira uses intelligent AI to simplify complex, multi-step processes - drastically reducing time spent on routine work. By surfacing conversational insights and recommendations, Mira eliminates the need for legacy Boolean searches, dashboard navigation, and even deep platform expertise. It empowers users with the knowledge, tools, and speed they need to make informed decisions without the guesswork, immediately.

Ross Candido, VP ANZ at Meltwater, said “At Meltwater, we’re transforming AI technology from tools into trusted teammates to empower our customers to make smarter, data informed decisions, faster. With innovations like Mira, we’re collapsing days of analysis into a single conversation, giving brands the strategic edge of a world-class analyst team, with the security and governance Meltwater is known for.

“Powered by one of the world’s most comprehensive media datasets, Mira’s specialised AI agents deliver real-time, actionable insights that help teams cut through the noise, respond with confidence and stay ahead of what’s next. In a media environment overwhelmed by information and volatility, Mira acts as a strategic partner, surfacing insights and opportunities before they’re missed.”

While Mira is Meltwater’s in-platform assistant, Meltwater Copilot – now available to all Microsoft customers – brings conversational AI intelligence to the places where organisations collaborate and drive decisions such as Microsoft Teams and the Office Suite.

In addition to Mira and Meltwater Copilot, Meltwater’s latest product innovations unify media intelligence to bring social, editorial, and owned media data together in one place giving customers access to deeper insights across more channels. Enhanced AI agents and assistants then make sense of it all, removing barriers to extract insights from data, and unlocking time for more strategic and creative work.

Some of the innovation highlights include:

Explore+ - a new enterprise listening and analytics platform, allows customers to listen, analyse, and drive decisions—all in one place. Customers gain access to unlimited searches, deeper analytics and enterprise governance, and coverage across social, news, and consumer-led data to eliminate silos and inefficiencies across marketing, communications, and research efforts.

Expanded partnerships to provide deeper listening, engagement, and measurement capabilities across Snapchat, TikTok, Bluesky, Threads, and more, ensuring customers can measure impact, tailor their strategies, and drive results across the channels that matter to their audiences.

to provide deeper listening, engagement, and measurement capabilities across Snapchat, TikTok, Bluesky, Threads, and more, ensuring customers can measure impact, tailor their strategies, and drive results across the channels that matter to their audiences. New relationship management solutions designed to empower PR and Marketing professionals to navigate the evolving landscape of media and influencer relations with greater ease and effectiveness. Build stronger relationships with enhanced profiles, AI-driven audience demographics, and centralised tracking to ensure outreach is more targeted, engagement is more meaningful, and relationships are built on trust.

To learn more about the latest releases and Meltwater’s full product suite, visit meltwater.com.

