Prime Minister's official gift to royal couple

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Trees That Count

Native trees and children's game part of Prime Minister's official gift to royal couple

Native trees and games of ‘Tree Snap’ have been gifted to the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall by the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, as part of New Zealand’s official gift to the royal couple on their New Zealand tour.
Ten native trees will be planted in a Christchurch planting project through New Zealand charity Trees That Count. Packs of ‘Tree Snap’ a children’s card game that features New Zealand native trees, will also be sent home with the royal couple.

“We know that the Prince of Wales is committed to the environment and loves nature so we were thrilled to be part of the official gift,” says Adele Fitzpatrick, CEO of Trees That Count.

“Tree Snap is a really cute game we’ve produced to educate people, both young and old, on New Zealand’s beautiful native trees. It’s our aim to see a pack of Tree Snap in every bach, tent, caravan and crib in summers to come – and we’re thrilled to now also know it will be in a palace!”

The 10 native trees gifted to the royal couple will be planted by Christchurch planters, Te Kōhaka o Tūhaitara Trust, in the 2020 planting season.

The Trust manages Tūhaitara Coastal Park, covering some 575 hectares along a 10.5 kilometre stretch of coastline from the Waimakariri river mouth to the township of Waikuku. The park was established as an outcome of the Ngāi Tahu Settlement with the Crown, with the lands being gifted by Ngāi Tahu to the people of New Zealand.

The Trust has a 200 year vision for the restoration of the park, which includes areas of major ecological and cultural significance and offers extensive educational and recreational opportunities. The dedicated group have already planted close to 15,000 native trees, with over 10,000 funded through the Trees That Count marketplace.

More about Trees That Count

Trees That Count is a New Zealand conservation charity bringing together business, community and everyday New Zealanders, with the vision of helping plant 200 million native trees across the country for climate change, biodiversity and environmental education.

‘Tree Snap’ helps kids learn more about New Zealand’s very special native trees. The game is available from Trade Me for $25, and each purchase also funds the planting of a native tree through Trees That Count.

Trees That Count is supported by philanthropic trust The Tindall Foundation and the New Zealand Government’s forestry department, Te Uru Rākau.

Tree Snap is available for purchase on Trade Me until December 13, 2019: https://bit.ly/2NXzV4V

https://www.treesthatcount.co.nz/


ends

