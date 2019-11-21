Mentees selected from PUMA x Red Rat mentorship programme

November 2019



PUMA, in partnership with streetwear retailer Red Rat, has announced the three successful applicants of the 2019 PUMA x RED RAT Mentorship programme. The programme gives Kiwis looking to break into the industries of music, dance or street art an exciting opportunity to learn from New Zealand’s leading talent.

Award winning rap artist MELODOWNZ has selected 19-year-old Mahima Ihitai Taurima Mane-Chapman as his mentee. Originally from Kaitaia, Mahima saw the mentorship programme as an opportunity to get his music out there and learn from someone he respects as a role model.

Maria Victoria Medina Villapol who is originally from Venezuela has been chosen as Bianca Ikinofo’s dance mentee. Passionate about spreading her culture and telling stories through dance, the 20-year-old wants to focus on growing her skills and gaining greater understanding of her own movement and style over the course of the mentorship.

Accomplished graffiti and street artist duo Charles and Janine Williams chose multi-disciplinary artist Ushy Ushy as their mentee. The 36-year-old shares Charles and Janine’s passion for sharing art with a wide audience, working across a variety of mediums, from installations and murals, to digital artwork and gallery paintings.

The mentors will work with their chosen mentees over the next three months to develop their crafts and learn valuable skills that they can take forward into the rest of their careers.

To conclude the three-month mentorship and showcase the journey of each mentee PUMA and Red Rat will host a closing party in 2020.

Keep up with the mentors and mentees on Instagram:

MUSIC

• MENTOR - MELODOWNZ: @MELODOWNZ

• CHOSEN MENTEE - Mahima Ihitai Taurima Mane-Chapman: @emcea_

DANCE

• MENTOR - Bianca Ikinofo: @biancaikinofo

• CHOSEN MENTEE - Maria Victoria Medina Villapol: @vickyfromven

ART:

• MENTORS: Charles Williams: @charles_phat1tmd and Janine Williams: @janine_divatmd

• MENTEE: Ushy Ushy: @ushy_ushy

For more information on the programme, mentors and mentees, visit https://www.redrat.co.nz/pumaxredrat and keep an eye on Instagram @redratclothing.

