Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

$50 Million Powerball And $1 Million Strike Must Be Won

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Lotteries

Powerball has rolled over to a jaw-dropping $50 million and must be won on Saturday.

In a Must Be Won draw, if there are no First Division winners the entire jackpot rolls down to the next division where there are winners – i.e. Second or Third Division. If there is more than one winner in that prize division, then the prize is shared evenly amongst all of the winners. Read more about how a Must Be Won draw works here.

“As the draw is now a Must Be Won, there is a chance that it will be split by multiple winners. In last night’s draw, 38 people won Second Division, with five of those winning Powerball. If the same happens on Saturday, the jackpot is likely to be shared by multiple winners.” says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Saturday’s $50 million jackpot is the largest prize ever on offer with the game and the first time Powerball has reached a Must Be Won draw since November 2016.

This is the sixth time Powerball has reached a Must Be Won draw with a jackpot of over $30 million in the history of the game.

  • In 2008, five players split the jackpot and took home $6.1 million each.
  • In 2011, two players split the jackpot and took home $17.4 million each.
  • In 2013, one player from Auckland took home $33 million.
  • In July 2016, three players split the jackpot and took home $13.3 million each.
  • In November 2016 one player from Auckland took home $44 million.

Strike Four will be $1 million this Saturday and also must be won.

“With a Powerball Must Be Won this Saturday, it’s guaranteed that one or more lucky Kiwis are going to win big – even if the prize is split.

“Whether it’s one lucky winner or more, we’re so excited that we’ll be making more New Zealanders millionaires this week!” says Marie.

Lotto NZ is expecting unprecedented demand – both in-store and online and recommends getting in early to grab your ticket!

“With Kiwis all over the country dreaming of what they could do with $50 million, Lotto NZ stores are going to be really busy the next few days. We’re also expecting high traffic to MyLotto and the Lotto NZ App. We encourage players to get in early to make sure they’re in to win!” says Marie.

Players can buy a ticket for Saturday’s $50 million Powerball draw in-store at any Lotto NZ retailer, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Like all lotteries, our games are based on a large number of people paying a small amount of money in the hope of winning a small number of large prizes. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play responsibly – this is all about having fun, being informed and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer, visit MyLotto.

Every year 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits go to over 3,000 great causes around New Zealand. Over the past decade, Lotto NZ returned almost $2.2 billion in profits to communities all around New Zealand. Read more about how Lotto NZ players made this possible here: A decade of making a difference

Largest Powerball wins of all time

RankDateAmountRetailerLocation
1Nov 2016$44 millionDairy Flat Food Mart and LiquorAuckland
2Sep 2013$33 millionOne Step AheadAuckland
3Sep 2017$30.2 millionRichmond SuperetteTaupo
4Oct 2010$28.7 millionMobil PapakuraAuckland
5May 2017$27 millionMartina Four SquareThames

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Lotteries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 