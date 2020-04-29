Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Line Up Announced For Darkroom Social Distancing Special Live Stream

Wednesday, 29 April 2020, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Darkroom

Christchurch live music venue, Darkroom, has today announced the line up for the Darkroom Social Distancing Special.

The two-day live stream event, happening 6pm – midnight Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd May, coincides with the launch of the venue’s Boosted crowd funding campaign and is a celebration of Ōtautahi’s vibrant live music scene.

Meticulously hand-picked by venue co-owner Nick Vassar, the diverse line up consists of 24 of the city’s best artists, bands and DJ’s each of whom will play 30 minute sets, back to back on Facebook and Boosted Live, this weekend.

DARKROOM SOCIAL DISTANCING SPECIAL FULL LINE UP

Alanna Eileen
BLACK/BLACK/BLUE
Mikey Summerfield/Cowboy Machine
Dusty Hustle
Emma Cameron
Cam Taylor/Enfire
Instant Fantasy
Katie Wright/Too Woke For Toast
Keanu Raves
Levi MFatal
Liam K Swiggs
Model Home
Necrum select
Josh Braden/No broadcast
NOTV
Pretty Dumb
Rainbows Fade
Shakin’ Luke Wood’s Head Full of Snakes
Anand Yoganathan/Saint Peter’s Thursday
Stonehurst
There’s A Tuesday
Jay Jackman/The Wendys
Thomas Isbister
Thomas Klever/Two Bishop Cult

Catch the full live stream on Darkroom’s Facebook Page and the Boosted NZ website

www.facebook.com/darkroom.nz
www.boosted.org.nz/projects/darkroom-christchurch
www.facebook.com/events/232269551327792/232961251258622

