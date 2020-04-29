Line Up Announced For Darkroom Social Distancing Special Live Stream

Christchurch live music venue, Darkroom, has today announced the line up for the Darkroom Social Distancing Special.

The two-day live stream event, happening 6pm – midnight Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd May, coincides with the launch of the venue’s Boosted crowd funding campaign and is a celebration of Ōtautahi’s vibrant live music scene.

Meticulously hand-picked by venue co-owner Nick Vassar, the diverse line up consists of 24 of the city’s best artists, bands and DJ’s each of whom will play 30 minute sets, back to back on Facebook and Boosted Live, this weekend.

DARKROOM SOCIAL DISTANCING SPECIAL FULL LINE UP

Alanna Eileen

BLACK/BLACK/BLUE

Mikey Summerfield/Cowboy Machine

Dusty Hustle

Emma Cameron

Cam Taylor/Enfire

Instant Fantasy

Katie Wright/Too Woke For Toast

Keanu Raves

Levi MFatal

Liam K Swiggs

Model Home

Necrum select

Josh Braden/No broadcast

NOTV

Pretty Dumb

Rainbows Fade

Shakin’ Luke Wood’s Head Full of Snakes

Anand Yoganathan/Saint Peter’s Thursday

Stonehurst

There’s A Tuesday

Jay Jackman/The Wendys

Thomas Isbister

Thomas Klever/Two Bishop Cult

Catch the full live stream on Darkroom’s Facebook Page and the Boosted NZ website

www.facebook.com/darkroom.nz

www.boosted.org.nz/projects/darkroom-christchurch

www.facebook.com/events/232269551327792/232961251258622

