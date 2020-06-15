Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Semi Finalists Found In New Zealand Tennis Premier League

Monday, 15 June 2020, 8:57 am
Press Release: NZ Premier League Tennis

Hikurangi, Mauao, Horokoau and Rangitoto book semi final spots in New Zealand Tennis Premier League

The semi finalists have been found in the New Zealand Tennis Premier League.

Hikurangi have finished round robin top of the table after a 3-0 win over Aoraki. They will face Rangitoto in the first semi final on Monday afternoon. Mauao will play Horokoau in Tuesday’s second semi.

Oliver Statham gave Hikurangi a superb start with a 6-0 6-1 win over Caleb Fleming in the first singles match before Rubin Statham clinched the tie with a 6-3 6-2 win over Chris Zhang.

Oliver Statham and Daniel Rowe then defeated Fleming and Zhang 6-3 7-5 to complete a clean sweep.

Mauao have finished second on the ladder despite losing their final round robin match 2-1 to Rangitoto who have squeaked into the semi-finals along with Horokoau.

Alex Hunt won the opening match for Rangitoto 4-6 6-3 6-2 over Zach Whaanga before Michael Venus defeated Macsen Sisam 6-2 6-1. Sisam and Whaanga then upset Venus and Caelan Potts 4-6 6-1 7-5 in the deciding doubles rubber.

Horokoau despite a 2-1 loss to Taranaki have qualified third for the semi-finals.

Reece Falck defeated George Stoupe 1-6 6-2 6-3 before Ajeet Rai levelled the tie with a 6-3 6-3 win over Alex Klintcharov. Rai and Stoupe teamed up to edge Dylan Heap and Falck 4-6 7-5 7-5 in the doubles.

Tongariro’s 2-1 win over Matairangi saw them finish level on points with Horokoau and Rangitoto but they miss out on the playoffs on percentages, finishing fifth.

Wesley Whitehouse defeated Francisco Mendieta 6-3 4-6 -3-1 when his opponent retired. Rob Reynolds had a 6-3 6-2 win over Isaac Becroft. Artem Sitak and Becroft then teamed up to beat Reynolds and Satchell Benn 7-5 6-2.

 

