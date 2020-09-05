Michael Venus And Marcus Daniell Knocked Out In Second Round Of US Open Doubles

Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell have both suffered surprise second round defeats in their respective US Open men’s doubles matches in New York.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen proved their opening round win over second seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo was no fluke as they dispatched Venus and his Australian partner John Peers with relative ease, 6-4 6-4 in 1 hour 14.

A break in each set was enough for the Belgian pair who are through to the quarter finals. World number 11 ranked Venus and Peers could only fashion two break point chances in the match and they came in the final game while Vliegen and Gille had the antipodean pair under plenty of pressure on serve and converted 2 of their 8 chances to break.

Earlier Marcus Daniell and his Austrian partner Philipp Oswald were beaten 7-6 (5) 6-3 in 1 hour 23 by the American pair of Mackenzie McDonald and Christian Eubanks.

Daniell and Oswald did well to fight back from 4-1 down in the opening set to take it to a tie break but couldn’t recover from going an early break down in the second set. Serving was key and the Americans were just a bit better and converted 3 or their 8 break point chances while Daniell and Oswald converted 2 of 3.

Meanwhile Artem Sitak has made the final of an ATP Challenger tournament in Ostrava in the Czech Republic. Sitak and his partner Igor Zelenay have beaten the Dutch pair of Sander Arends and David Pel 7-6 (4) 1-6 10-8. They will face Polish players Karol Drzewiecki and Szymon Walkow in the final.

