Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Duncan Out Front As WMX Heads To Final Round

Sunday, 17 October 2021, 7:43 pm
Press Release: Courtney Duncan

Otago’s Courtney Duncan takes her Kawasaki KX250 to the Spanish round win and extends her lead in the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship. PHOTO CREDIT: MXGP.

There’s no better place to be than out front when the dust settles on the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship penultimate round and that’s exactly where New Zealand’s Courtney Duncan stands.

Riding for the first time on the series-new intu-Xanadù track in Arroyomolinos, Spain, Duncan not only retained her red plate, but she also won the round and extended her lead out to 16 points over main rival, Italy’s Kiara Fontanesi.

By no means did Bike it MTX Kawasaki’s Duncan have it all go her way, and as always, she fought tooth and nail for her runner-up position in race one and victory in the second outing.

In the first race, Dutchwoman Shana Van der Vlist took the holeshot ahead of Fontanesi and Dutch rider Nancy Van De Ven, who quickly jumped into the lead.

Defending champion Duncan started the race in around fifth but moved quickly up to third after passes on Van der Vlist and home-country rider Gabriela Seisdedos.

Fontanesi continued to lead the race with a 1.711 second advantage to Van De Ven, as Duncan started to close in on the Dutch rider ahead of her.

Duncan then set the fastest lap of the race as she began to hunt down Fontanesi and before WMX fans knew it, there was a repeat of the previous round in Turkey. The two multi-time world champions embarked on an intense battle for the lead, and it got physical. They banged bars going around a corner, which resulted in Fontanesi going down.

The drama didn’t stop there and just as it looked like Duncan was going to take a race victory, she hit a rut while pulling her goggles' tear-off and crashed. It allowed Van De Ven to take the lead and go on to win the race. Fontanesi caught on to the back of Duncan in the final laps, but unable to make a pass stick, she finished third.

Germany’s Larissa Papenmeier got the holeshot in race two, ahead of Van De Ven and Duncan. The Otago flyer then moved swiftly into second and set her sights on Papenmeier for the lead.

After taking it over, Duncan then clocked the fastest lap of the race as she extended her lead to 6.153 seconds over Van De Ven. The 25-year-old consecutive double world champion dominantly won the race by 19 seconds, taking the Spanish round crown, and securing herself a handy points buffer heading into the final round at Italy’s Pietramurata track in a week’s time.

“The goal coming in was to extend my lead in the championship, so it was nice to do that today. The first moto didn’t quite go to plan with the big crash while leading. I’m a little bit disappointed - it was a simple mistake on my behalf. You live and you learn, I suppose,” Duncan says of the crash which left her with a slight fracture and a large cut to her finger.

“Moto 2 was a different story, and I was able to get off to a good start and make some passes on the first lap. After making my way into the lead, I pulled a solid gap, then maintained it to win the overall and stretch the lead out to 16 points.”

Van De Ven sits third in the championship, a further 12 points behind second-placed Fontanesi.

Duncan enjoyed the new, Spanish dirt track and praised its layout and jumps.

“It got really technical, with a lot of ruts out there, which made for some good racing.”

She heads back to England tomorrow and will have about five days at her Kawasaki team base before flying back to Italy for next weekend’s final, which has been brought forward by a week.

“Not a whole lot goes on now. The most important thing is recovery and making sure I can get my body in the best spirit it can be to go chase the championship.”

As far as emotions go, Duncan’s keeping them firmly in check and staying level-headed.

“At the end of the day I haven’t won anything yet. That big prize and reward lies ahead in seven days’ time. Until then I need to continue doing my thing, putting in the work, and making sure I’m ready. At the same time, it’s exciting and I can’t wait to get back out there and get racing!” Duncan says.

Kawasaki New Zealand's Managing Director Shane Verhoeven described the Spanish round as: “Yet another display of brilliance from Courtney, who takes another step closer to her third title and it was by no means an easy win. WMX has displayed some of the most bar-banging racing of any class this season and Courtney’s rivalry with six-time world champion Kiara Fontanesi has reached new heights.”

“I think all of her fans were on the edge of their seats witnessing her spectacular spill in race one. Once again, she bounced back to show the grit and determination Courtney’s become known for - to recover and claim the overall. The final round in Trentino is a track that Courtney has proven herself at in the past. It will be one to watch!” he wraps up.

WMX - Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Nancy Van De Ven (NED, Yamaha), 24:46.750; 2. Courtney Duncan (NZL, Kawasaki), +0:05.314; 3. Kiara Fontanesi (ITA, GASGAS), +0:05.783; 4. Larissa Papenmeier (GER, Yamaha), +0:25.970; 5. Shana van der Vlist (NED, KTM), +0:28.397; 6. Amandine Verstappen (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:30.947; 7. Tahlia Jade O'Hare (AUS, Honda), +0:49.668; 8. Lynn Valk (NED, Husqvarna), +0:51.550; 9. Daniela Guillen (ESP, KTM), +0:51.936; 10. Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), +1:11.836;

WMX - Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Courtney Duncan (NZL, Kawasaki), 25:12.532; 2. Nancy Van De Ven (NED, Yamaha), +0:19.304; 3. Kiara Fontanesi (ITA, GASGAS), +0:22.742; 4. Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), +0:29.126; 5. Larissa Papenmeier (GER, Yamaha), +0:30.161; 6. Daniela Guillen (ESP, KTM), +0:37.192; 7. Amandine Verstappen (BEL, Kawasaki), +1:14.423; 8. Jamie Astudillo (USA, KTM), +1:21.817; 9. Tahlia Jade O'Hare (AUS, Honda), +1:25.664; 10. Mathea Seleboe (NOR, Yamaha), +1:50.685;

WMX – Overall Top 10 Classification: 1. Courtney Duncan (NZL, KAW), 47 points; 2. Nancy Van De Ven (NED, YAM), 47 p.; 3. Kiara Fontanesi (ITA, GAS), 40 p.; 4. Larissa Papenmeier (GER, YAM), 34 p.; 5. Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), 29 p.; 6. Amandine Verstappen (BEL, KAW), 29 p.; 7. Daniela Guillen (ESP, KTM), 27 p.; 8. Tahlia Jade O'Hare (AUS, HON), 26 p.; 9. Shana van der Vlist (NED, KTM), 26 p.; 10. Lynn Valk (NED, HUS), 19 p.;

WMX - Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Courtney Duncan (NZL, KAW), 223 points; 2. Kiara Fontanesi (ITA, GAS), 207 p.; 3. Nancy Van De Ven (NED, YAM), 195 p.; 4. Shana van der Vlist (NED, KTM), 170 p.; 5. Larissa Papenmeier (GER, YAM), 167 p.; 6. Amandine Verstappen (BEL, KAW), 153 p.; 7. Lynn Valk (NED, HUS), 140 p.; 8. Sara Andersen (DEN, KTM), 130 p.; 9. Daniela Guillen (ESP, KTM), 125 p.; 10. Tahlia Jade O'Hare (AUS, HON), 89 p.;

WMX - Manufacturers Classification: 1. Kawasaki, 223 points; 2. GASGAS, 207 p.; 3. Yamaha, 199 p.; 4. KTM, 182 p.; 5. Husqvarna, 140 p.; 6. Honda, 89 p.; 7. Suzuki, 39 p.; 8.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Courtney Duncan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 