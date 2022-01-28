Asta Rangu Release Single + Video 'Too-Zooma'

Today, Ōtepoti noise-pop quartet Asta Rangu release their latest single and video, ‘Too-Zooma’.

Songwriter Richard Ley-Hamilton, whose writing for indie-pop darlings Males has been internationally celebrated, guides Asta Rangu in a direction which reflects more accurately the tone of Ley-Hamilton’s sombre, pensive and astute lyrics.

Propulsive and jangly, Too-Zooma’s lilting melodies are paired with dreamy synths and jarring guitars as the track traverses in and out of chaos. Written in London, the song reimagines the underground on a bizarrely stormy summer’s day, with dramatic skies giving way to the hollow calm and detachment of the transiting crowd.

Too Zooma is the first single from the band's forthcoming debut album ‘Entertainment’. Recorded by gifted engineer and producer De Stevens (Marlin’s Dreaming) at Otago University’s Te Korokoro o te Tūī and trace / untrace records HQ in North East Valley, Asta Rangu’s debut album ‘Entertainment’ is set for release in mid-2022, with Too-Zooma the first of three singles to be teased in the coming months.

‘Entertainment’ emerges from a love of eclecticism, with noise rock, synth pop, and psychedelia threaded together by field recordings. The intricate arrangements set the mood for Ley-Hamilton’s lyrics, contemplative and often surreal, exploring values, connection, progress and escapism.

Asta Rangu are marking the release of Too-Zooma with a tour of New Zealand’s main centres, with Dunedin space-doom collective Space Bats, Attack!, who are celebrating the release of the sophomore record ‘Oort’, which was released in August 2021.

The tour party are currently considering their options with regard to NZ’s move to ‘Red’ in the traffic light system, however at this stage the plan is to proceed.

