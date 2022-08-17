New Zealand And Australia Announce Trans-Tasman Ice Hockey Series

Australia and New Zealand are set to do battle in the Trans-Tasman Ice Hockey Challenge when the Mighty Roos host the Ice Blacks at O’Brien Icehouse in Melbourne this November.

Ice Hockey Australia confirmed the New Zealand Ice Hockey Federation has accepted the invitation, and challenge, to play in Melbourne for the first time in eleven years, in a special three-game series on November 4, 5 and 6 2022.

“We are thrilled to have international ice hockey back in Australia, and we all know the fierce sporting rivalry that exists between our two nations, so it promises to be a very competitive series,” said Ryan

O’Handley, Acting President of Ice Hockey Australia.

The most recent games between the Mighty Roos and the Ice Blacks were part of a three games series in 2019 at the New Zealand Winter Games in Queenstown, with the Ice Blacks winning the series 2-1.

The last time the teams met in Australia was at the World Championships in Melbourne in September 2011, with the Mighty Roos winning 2-0.

“It is great to have tremendous sport back up and running in Australia after such a long disruption, and being able to play at what is considered by many to be the best facility of its type in the southern hemisphere, will add to the showcase and the atmosphere,” added Ryan.

After a three-year break from international ice hockey, the Ice Blacks are keen to resume the rivalry and happy to be coming to Australia for the first time in more than a decade.

“While we have great respect for each other, the rivalry is strongest when we play Australia, and we will be striving to ensure we come away with the Trans-Tasman Trophy again. All players have missed the opportunity to represent their country in recent years, so come November it is sure to be game on,” said Andy Mills, President of the New Zealand Ice Hockey Federation.

The three-game series will add to the growing number of ice sports events being held at O’Brien Icehouse with competitions returning in 2022.

“We have been delighted to have national competitions back this year and hosting the three-match international series between Australia and New Zealand is a great opportunity and reinforces the venue as the home of ice hockey in Australia,” said Lee Gordon, General Manager at O’Brien Icehouse.

Trans-Tasman Ice Hockey Challenge 2022

Australia (Mighty Roos) vs. New Zealand (Ice Blacks)

O’Brien Icehouse, Docklands, Melbourne, Australia.

Three Games: Friday November 4, Saturday November 5, and Sunday November 6, 2022

Tickets for each game will go on sale in early September.

