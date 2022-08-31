Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Haka Theatre Performance Showcases Future Stars Of The Stage

Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Autaia returns to Tāmaki Makaurau in 2022 as rangatahi from eight schools across the region take centre stage at the Kiri Te Kanawa theatre to present their latest original works of haka theatre. Created in partnership between Auckland Live and award-winning collective Hawaiki TŪ, Autaia embraces a unique blend of kapa haka traditions and contemporary performing arts to celebrate the richness, diversity, and importance of Toi Māori.

Building on the success of 2021’s pilot season, the 2022 iteration of Autaia turns up the volume to fill the whare with emerging artistic excellence. Students from three kura kaupapa Māori and five kura auraki secondary schools (English medium schools) have been working on their programmes since June. They are supported in the creative process by a team of ringatohu (directors) and mātanga toi Māori (Māori arts tutors), including Scotty Cotter (Tainui) from Shortland Street and My Life, is Murder; Roimata Fox (Ngāti Porou, Rongomaiwahine) from The Ring INZ and Head High; Tainui Tukiwaho (Tūhoe, Te Arawa) and Amber Curreen (Ngāpuhi) of Te Pou Theatre; and Matariki Whatarau (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Whanaunga) of Modern Māori Quartet. All artistic aspects of the work are led by the students, and crucially for kura kaupapa Māori, the entire process of Autaia is conducted in te Reo Māori.

Autaia 2022 is bigger and bolder than 2021, with the same purpose at the heart of it - to provide a platform for students to be bold and brave in their creative expression and the unique voice that is carried through haka theatre. It's an opportunity to upskill, learn and exchange with experienced performing arts practitioners while achieving NCEA credits and performing on one of the biggest stages in Aotearoa."
- Kura Te Ua, Artistic Director, Hawaiki TŪ

The Autaia programme has also been designed to complement the New Zealand Secondary Schools Curriculum, meaning that all the students involved in the project can gain NCEA credits for their work. The 2022 programme is aligned to the requirements of the existing Theatre, Dance, and Te Reo Māori curricula, as well as the newly launched Te Ao Haka curriculum.

For Auckland Live and Hawaiki TŪ, Autaia is an opportunity to strengthen their commitment to fostering emerging Māori talent in the performing arts sphere. As Tāmaki Makaurau looks forward to Te Matatini 2023, Autaia showcases how engagement in kapa haka and Toi Māori can play a major role in both the revitalisation of Te Reo Māori for artists and audience and provide pathways for future creative industries careers for rangatahi. 
 

"Auckland Live’s Autaia partnership with Hawaiki TŪ started with the question of how we can re-imagine the craft of kapa haka into a contemporary work for audiences. Premiering last year, we watched as mātanga toi Māori coached, inspired and guided 200 rangatahi to showcase original haka theatre works on the Kiri Te Kanawa stage. We are excited to continue this partnership with Hawaiki TŪ, which will have particular resonance as the city leads into hosting Te Matatini in 2023."
- Bernie Haldane, Deputy Director, Auckland Live


"Tāmaki Makaurau is rich with taonga and undoubtedly one of the greatest taonga of this city is the creativity of our rangatahi. We are delighted to support Autaia as it provides an avenue for the expression of our young people, for our cultural organisations to foster talent, and to share our unique Māori art forms, language, and identity."
Helen Te Hira, Director Māori Outcomes, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited

Autaia is a chance to see the future stars of haka theatre and Toi Māori share their stories on one of the largest stages in Aotearoa. Tickets are on sale from 10 AM, 1 September for one night only of unmissable and undeniably made-in-Aotearoa theatre.
 

