Laneway Festival Auckland Announces Pre-party Line-up!
As a warm up to this year's Laneway Festival, Turnstile, 100 gecs and Yard Act will take the stage at Auckland's Powerstation on Sunday 29 January. With just two weeks of waiting until the big day, the Laneway tradition of hosting a pre-party is back!
Born from the Baltimore hardcore scene, Turnstile have spent a decade injecting infectious punk energy and emotional empathy into every moshpit they've encountered, and this gig will be no different. They’ve been recognised by the 2023 Grammy Awards with nominations for Best Rock Performance for "Holiday," and Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Song for "Blackout."
Joining the party are 100 gecs, a duo that Pitchfork once described as "the frontrunners of hyperpop, a subgenre that unspools the tightly fused scaffolding of mainstream pop and holds it up to a funhouse mirror.” Frenetic, fun, and as silly as they are sweet, the cacophonous bops of 100 gecs are a species all to themselves.
And to wrap up the night, see why
Yard Act came out of the gate from
seemingly nowhere, and quickly became one of the most talked
about bands on the planet. The four-piece from Leeds went
into lockdown with just three hometown shows under their
belt, and emerged with a label imprint and a string of
increasingly hyped, hilariously dark singles in their
arsenal.
This is a party not to miss!
Laneway
Festival pre-sale starts Tuesday 17 January, 9am NZ local
time
General public on sale Wednesday 18 January, 9am NZ local time
Sign up to the pre-sale HERE.
LANEWAY
FESTIVAL PRE-PARTY
Turnstile, 100 gecs and Yard Act
Sunday 29 January
Powerstation (18+)