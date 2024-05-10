Successful Launch Of WIPCE 2025 Celebrates Future Of Indigenous Excellence

WIPCE Council Chair Dr. Noe Noe Wong-Wilson speaks to the crowd gathered at AUT for the launch event of WIPCE 2025 on Thursday 9 May, 2024. (Photo supplied)

Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa – Last night, the launch event of the World Indigenous Peoples’ Conference on Education (WIPCE) 2025 was held at AUT. The evening marked the beginning of an exciting journey towards one of the largest and most influential global Indigenous gatherings, set to take place from 23-27 November 2025.

The upcoming conference will be held in Auckland’s New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) and will deliver an estimated economic impact of more than $8 million to the local economy.

AUT’s Office of Māori Advancement and Te Ara Poutama successfully bid in 2022 to host the upcoming WIPCE. The movement is returning to Aotearoa after 20 years, last being held in Waikato in 2005 and hosted by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa. WIPCE 2005 had more than 4000 attendees.

Last night’s launch event was a celebration and a powerful prelude to the upcoming conference, which anticipates welcoming influential and inspiring Indigenous leaders. The evening was filled with enriching kōrero, cultural exchanges, and a shared anticipation of the transformative potential of WIPCE 2025.

Dr. Noe Noe Wong-Wilson, Chair of the WIPCE International Council and a celebrated educator and cultural practitioner, expressed her enthusiasm about the event’s impact on Indigenous education worldwide.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Tonight is not just a celebration but a reaffirmation of our commitment to Indigenous excellence. WIPCE 2025 will be a platform where voices from Indigenous communities across the globe converge to share, learn, and inspire each other towards greater heights. Our collective presence here underscores the critical role Indigenous knowledge plays in sustaining our cultures, protecting our environments and empowering future generations,” Dr. Wong-Wilson said.

Events across the week-long conference will include national and international speakers, inspirational keynotes, academic, rangatahi (youth) and community presentations, networking sessions, panel discussions, cultural excursions, and a WIPCE village marketplace. The week will conclude with a closing ceremony, parade of nations, and finale concert at Go Media Stadium.

“AUT has a deep, enduring and committed relationship with Māori and is committed to Te Tiriti o Waitangi. It is with privilege that we host and welcome WIPCE back to Aotearoa New Zealand for the first time in 20 years with the opportunity to celebrate and foster cross-cultural exchange, rejuvenate traditions, and ignite innovative Indigenous approaches to education. As it is said in Samoa, ‘le malu le vai i lou finagalo’—may your mind be like cool water. We look forward to welcoming you all in 2025. Nau mai, haere mai,” AUT Vice- Chancellor Toeolesulusulu Professor Damon Salesa said.

The launch event showcased the university’s commitment to advancing Indigenous education and fostering global connections. The attendees included iwi and community leaders, business leaders, educators, rangatahi (youth) and kaumātua (elders), all united by a passion for promoting and enriching the educational landscapes of Indigenous Populations.

As WIPCE 2025 continues to draw closer, the conference organisers are excited to keep sharing the message, ensuring the conference exceeds the expectations set by its rich legacy.

Earlybird registrations to attend WIPCE 2025 will open from June 2024. Please visit WIPCE2025.com for more information and to be kept in the loop.

About WIPCE 2025:

The World Indigenous Peoples’ Conference on Education (WIPCE) is one of the largest and most respected international gatherings of Indigenous education advocates. Established in 1987, WIPCE aims to provide a forum for Indigenous people to share successes and strategies for culturally grounded Indigenous education. WIPCE 2025 promises to continue this tradition of sharing knowledge and fostering educational innovations for Indigenous communities worldwide.

© Scoop Media

