Men’s Health Week: Supporting Kiwi Dads For Strong Family Futures

This New Zealand Men’s Health Week (9 to 15 June), global parenting advocates and Triple P parents are urging dads, stepdads, grandfathers, father figures, and all parents to take a moment to focus on their mental health and wellbeing – not just for themselves, but for the whole whānau.

Triple P Founder and Psychologist Professor Matt Sanders said that in New Zealand, males are more than twice as likely to die by suicide than females yet are the least likely to seek help.

“One in eight men will experience severe depression in their lifetime. So Men’s Health Week is a timely reminder to check in with yourself, and those around you.”

“While parents may find it challenging to ask for or access help, it’s important to recognise that by looking after yourself as a parent, you’re putting yourself in a better position to be calmer, better connected, and more confident in your ability to positively parent positively impacting on your child’s health and wellbeing as well,” he said.

Triple P is encouraging men to reach out to a mate or their go-to online community to ease the stress.

“No matter what stage of the parenting journey you’re at, or the make-up of your family, you’re not alone, and you don’t have to bear the load in silence,” said Sanders. “Creating a community of support among parents and carers can help reduce isolation and build stronger families.”

“By being open about your struggles and accessing support, parents and carers can create a positive and loving home environment that strengthens children’s emotional resilience and gives them the best start in life,” Professor Sanders said.

Triple P parenting tips to help build connection and care for yourself and your family:

Check-in with yourself. Parents often put pressure on themselves to ‘hold it all together’. Acknowledge any stress or low moods and don’t ignore warning signs. Small changes, like making some regular time for yourself, staying active, or connecting with friends, can help prevent stress from building up.

Parents often put pressure on themselves to ‘hold it all together’. Acknowledge any stress or low moods and don’t ignore warning signs. Small changes, like making some regular time for yourself, staying active, or connecting with friends, can help prevent stress from building up. Talk it out . Whether it’s with a friend, a loved one, Lifeline, or a health professional, sharing what’s going on in your life is a positive way to manage stress.

. Whether it’s with a friend, a loved one, Lifeline, or a health professional, sharing what’s going on in your life is a positive way to manage stress. Make time for connection . Small moments of time connecting with your family each day can have a huge impact. When your kids want to share something with you, whether it's a story, a problem, or something they're just curious or excited about, tuning in and really listening sends the message that they’re loved and important.

. Small moments of time connecting with your family each day can have a huge impact. When your kids want to share something with you, whether it's a story, a problem, or something they're just curious or excited about, tuning in and really listening sends the message that they’re loved and important. Model healthy habits. Model the kind of positive health and wellbeing behaviours you want to see in your kids. This includes having a balanced, healthy lifestyle with plenty of sleep, physical activity, healthy food and a positive approach to mental health.

Thanks to government funding, Triple P programmes are delivered to families across four regions in New Zealand through a Ministry of Health initiative. Feedback from families that have used Triple P’s online programmes is overwhelming positive – with parents and caregivers expressing that they feel calmer, more confident, and are better supported in understanding their children’s needs.

Delivery of the Triple P – Positive Parenting Programme to parents and carers of children in New Zealand is supported by the New Zealand Government in Waitemata, Counties Manukau, Mid Central and Bay of Plenty, enabling community organisations to offer parenting support to families and whānau. Find out more at: www.triplep-parenting.net.nz/

