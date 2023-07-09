Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Paddon Extends ERC Lead In Sweden

Sunday, 9 July 2023, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Hyundai New Zealand Rally Team

A finely judged second place at the Royal Rally of Scandinavia in Sweden ensured that New Zealand rally stars Hayden Paddon and John Kennard were able to extend their lead in the 2023 FIA European Rally Championship (ERC).

The Swedish event took place 7 and 8 July as round 5 of the ERC and offered Paddon his first taste of competing in Sweden in summer.

Paddon finished second by just 22.5 seconds to WRC2 regular Oliver Solberg after a close-fought battle over 182.6 competitive km.

Paddon and Kennard won six of the rally’s 16 special stages, including the bonus points-scoring power stage on Sunday afternoon which Paddon won, earning the maximum five points, having strategically saved his tyres during the afternoon’s earlier stages.

Paddon and Kennard now each have 142 points in their respective driver/co-driver championships. Paddon has extended his lead slightly over second-placed Latvian Martin Sesks, who now has 108 points, the gap between Paddon and Sesks now extending from the previous 30 points to 34 points.

For Paddon, the rally was always going to be about balancing his aim of earning championship points and fighting for outright victory, particularly with Solberg among the competition.

“Overall, we’re really happy with the result,” said Paddon. “We always knew it was going to be tough with some new and very fast competition this weekend, so the target was to stay ahead of our main championship rivals Martin Sesks and Mads Ostberg, which I’m pleased to say we did.”

Paddon acknowledges it was hard separating the desire to take more risks to try and win the rally versus the need to earn maximum championship points. “So, it was a matter of driving fast enough to keep the pressure on Oliver, but trying not to take unnecessary risks. Points are worth gold to us at the moment and being able to extend our championship lead is perfect. It’s been an amazing rally on amazing roads, and we’ve all enjoyed it a lot. Our thanks to BRC Racing for once again preparing and running the Hyundai i20 Rally 2 car perfectly.”

Next up for Paddon and the BRC-run Hyundai i20 Rally 2 car is the asphalt Rally di Roma Capitale at the end of July. The rally is based in Fiuggi, a thermal spa town southeast of Rome, and features two days of challenging stages with an opening super special stage near Rome’s famed Colosseum.

Paddon and Hyundai New Zealand Rally appreciate the support of Hyundai New Zealand, Mitre 10 Trade, Z Energy, Makita, Open Country, Bars Bugs, Pirelli, OMP/Racer Products, Winmax Brake Pads, South Canterbury Road Safety, Ben Nevis Station, Bailey Caravans, Repco NZ, Highlands Motorsport Park, MITO, ETCO, Jacanna Freight, Pak N’ Save, Machinery House, Bartercard, Mike Greer Homes, Provident Insurance, Zealandia Systems, Carters Tyres and Signbiz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hyundai New Zealand Rally Team on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Two Rare NZ Paintings Expected To Sell For $1M Each

William Hodges was the official artist on Captain Cook’s second voyage to the South Pacific. His 1777 oil painting A Maori before a Waterfall in Dusky Bay was completed in England. The sale will also feature Memories Tearara, a 1933 oil on canvas by Charles Frederick Goldie of a chieftainess of the Arawa Tribe of Rotorua. More


Binoy Kampmark: Graceless Class Goons Strike Back At Lord’s

What are the English other than their excruciatingly worn class, kitted out with a code of manners revocable at an instant? A streak of traditional Englishness, as A. A. Gill wrote, stresses bullying. It made them great in the hope of making others small. More

Auckland Climate Festival: Countdown Is On

This festival is for anyone who wants to work towards a safe, equitable and regenerative future for Taamaki Makaurau. It enables us to scale up change at pace, gain solidarity, & harness the synergies that come with collective action. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 