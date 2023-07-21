Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Score Another Great Goal For New Zealand

Friday, 21 July 2023, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Trees That Count

The Greatest Goal invites football fans to celebrate the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ by donating native trees to score big for NZ.

Wellington, NZ: A new crowdfunding campaign, The Greatest Goal, aims to plant 64,000 native trees in New Zealand to celebrate the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ - that’s 2,000 native trees for every competing team. Trees That Count asks New Zealanders, international visitors, and football fans across the globe to donate a native tree for just $10 and together shoot for the greatest goal: New Zealand’s bright future.

All eyes are on Aotearoa New Zealand this week, as it welcomes global football fans for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and the Football Ferns celebrate their opening game win. Now, New Zealand charity, Trees That Count, has laid down a challenge to the masses:

“Aotearoa's incredible native forests are the backdrop to many of our tourism experiences. As athletes and visitors arrive to our shores, we want to extend our manaakitanga and give visitors an opportunity to lay down some roots in New Zealand. Our aim is to see at least 64,000 native trees donated – but we’d love to make that number even higher! Donated trees will grow on these shores for hundreds of years after the tournament meaning greater biodiversity, cleaner waterways and stronger communities.” says Robyn Haugh, Chief Executive of Trees That Count. 
 

By connecting each $10 tree donation with local planters and projects, The Greatest Goal crowdfunding campaign will make a real and lasting environmental impact. Trees That Count will upscale the planting efforts of multiple projects across Aotearoa New Zealand, leaving an incredible legacy for future generations.

Excitingly, Te Uru Rākau, New Zealand Forest Service is already tackling the challenge with a donation of 25,000 trees – now it’s up to New Zealand’s swelling football crowds to keep the ball rolling. Visit https://treesthatcount.co.nz/greatest-goal to learn more about the incredible planting projects and to donate your native tree.

