A Double Dose Of Comedy In Timaru And Fairlie

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 10:12 am
Press Release: Laughs on Tour

Some of New Zealand’s favourite comedians are coming to Timaru and Fairlie on 1st and 2nd September!

Friday Laughs in Timaru features comedy legends Jeremy Elwood and Cori Gonzalez-Macure, whilst Saturday Laughs in Fairlie will see Cori joined by Tom Sainsbury.

Laughs on Tour is an initiative by the Humorous Arts Trust (HAT) in Wellington, which aims to bring high quality comedy productions to regional New Zealand.

HAT Producer Jerome Chandrahasen says that the explosion of stand-up comedy in the past decade has seen an increased demand and interest for audiences in regional New Zealand. But the logistics of touring make it difficult for some comedians to travel.

"We love coming to the regions to work with great venues that know how to put on good shows. The funding that we get to put these shows on is crucial for us to bring recognised acts with us, whilst also supporting some of the up and coming regional comedy scenes" says Jerome.

Both shows have received funding from the Creative Communities Scheme from both the Timaru and Mackenzie districts, and audiences are in for a treat with the first line-ups.

Jeremy is well known for serving up hilarious stand-up, infused with intelligence and thought. With nearly 30 years in the business, he continues to be recognised as one of our best comedy performers through his observational comedy.


7 Days regular and star of “What We Do In The Shadows”, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer has been performing his unique brand of self-deprecating, observational and deadpan comedy since 2003. In that time he won the Billy T James Award, appeared on film and television, and performed in Australia, America, England, Scotland, Singapore and as far as the Middle East and South America.


Tom exploded onto the mainstream media stage in 2017 after using Snapchat and short-form video content to satirise New Zealand politicians during the 2017 election.

He continues to work extensively in this area, parodying New Zealanders from all walks of life in short clips released almost daily on Instagram and Facebook. Tom is also very active in the local Film and Television space, appearing in many local hits including the series 'Shortland Street' & 'Wellington Paranormal', and the feature films 'Guns Akimbo', and 'The Breaker Upperers'.


Also joining them on the line up for both shows is Rhian Wood-Hill, formerly of Temuka. Rhian has three hit comedy festival shows to his name, ‘How I Met My Father’, ‘Rhianvested’ and ‘I’m Gonna Be (Rhian Wood-Hill)’, the last of which spoke about his experience of walking 500 Miles to see The Proclaimers play in Auckland, which he did as a fundraiser for Lifeline.

Friday Laughs will also feature Georgina Sivier from Christchurch as a support act, whilst Jerome will be a support act for Saturday Laughs in Fairlie. Saturday Laughs in Fairlie is also supporting the Mackenzie RSA, with $5 off every ticket being donated to help with the RSA’s work supporting NZDF veterans.

Tickets prices vary for both shows, and are available from Eventfinda.


Warning: Shows may contain adult themes and coarse language

Details
Friday Laughs - Timaru
Friday 1 September, 8pm to 10pm
The Landing Service Conference Centre
https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/friday-laughs-with-jeremy-elwood-and-cori-gonzalez-macuer/timaru

Saturday Laughs – Fairlie
Saturday 2 September, 8pm to 10pm
Fairlie Community Centre
https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/saturday-laughs-with-tom-sainsbury-and-cori-gonzalez-macuer/fairlie

