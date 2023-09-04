Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Araroa Director Makes Film About Local Kaitaiki

Monday, 4 September 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: Someday Stories

Te Huka o Te Tai documents the kaitiaki of Te Araroa, organising as a community under a group called Tuatara to oppose the barge development plans. 
The documentary was produced during a critical stage of the conflict, during which the developers were pursing a fast-tracked consent process. 
Since filming, the fast-tracked consent application has been denied, but the future of the project remains uncertain.

Director Keeti Ngatai-Melbourne, who grew up in Te Araroa, said: "Ngāti Porou, East Coast is filled with small rural communities where horse riding, hunting and fishing is the way of life. In Te Araroa, this is being threatened by the development of a barge facility."
"I have been an active member of Tuatara since it was created in 2019, I have attended hui, protest and assisted with spreading awareness around this kaupapa with my platform and work. Having the opportunity to share our story for my community is my way of contributing to this kaupapa to preserve this land, sea and coast lifestyle for the next generation as my tipuna have done for me. This short documentary is more than a film, it’s an opportunity for the world to hear our story and support our community as we continue to protect our moana and whenua."

Te Huka o Te Tai was selected and commissioned through Someday Stories, an annual collection of six social and sustainability-focused short films made by Aotearoa’s emerging filmmakers.


Someday Stories is produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, Te Māngai Pāho, and the New Zealand Film Commission in association with their Screen Partners, Stuff, Māori Television and RNZ.

Te Huka o Te Tai will be released to the public online through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube on Wednesday 6th September.

Proudly produced by Māoriland Productions.

Please follow @maorilandfilm on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for updates, and @outlookforsomeday on Instagram for release updates.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Someday Stories on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 