Te Araroa Director Makes Film About Local Kaitaiki

Te Huka o Te Tai documents the kaitiaki of Te Araroa, organising as a community under a group called Tuatara to oppose the barge development plans.

The documentary was produced during a critical stage of the conflict, during which the developers were pursing a fast-tracked consent process.

Since filming, the fast-tracked consent application has been denied, but the future of the project remains uncertain.

Director Keeti Ngatai-Melbourne, who grew up in Te Araroa, said: "Ngāti Porou, East Coast is filled with small rural communities where horse riding, hunting and fishing is the way of life. In Te Araroa, this is being threatened by the development of a barge facility."

"I have been an active member of Tuatara since it was created in 2019, I have attended hui, protest and assisted with spreading awareness around this kaupapa with my platform and work. Having the opportunity to share our story for my community is my way of contributing to this kaupapa to preserve this land, sea and coast lifestyle for the next generation as my tipuna have done for me. This short documentary is more than a film, it’s an opportunity for the world to hear our story and support our community as we continue to protect our moana and whenua."

Te Huka o Te Tai was selected and commissioned through Someday Stories, an annual collection of six social and sustainability-focused short films made by Aotearoa’s emerging filmmakers.



Someday Stories is produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, Te Māngai Pāho, and the New Zealand Film Commission in association with their Screen Partners, Stuff, Māori Television and RNZ.

Te Huka o Te Tai will be released to the public online through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube on Wednesday 6th September.

Proudly produced by Māoriland Productions.

