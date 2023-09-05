WESTON FRIZZELL To Exhibit For The First Time In 4 Years In A Show Titled ‘1+1=3’

What: Weston Frizzell | 1 + 1 = 3

Where: Limn Gallery, 119 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby, Auckland.

When: 16 September - 1 October 2023 (Opening Night Friday 15th September from 7pm)

For the first time in 4 years collaborative duo ‘WESTON FRIZZELL’ are back with a showcase of over 40 works in an exhibition titled ‘1+1=3’ taking place at Limn Gallery from the 16th September to the 1st of October.

1+1=3 brings the hits and innovations of 20 years of collaboration together in a compact and focussed retrospective. High art. Low art. Pop art. Fine art. Otis Frizzell and Mike Weston, collaborating as art brand Weston Frizzell, have done it all. Embracing co-authorship, and setting egos aside, the pair formed a high performance art partnership that is now thriving into its third decade.

"These are some of our greatest hits from the last two decades. There’s even paintings and artist’s proofs from our personal collection. There’s a LOT of cool stuff in this show.” says Otis Frizzell.

‘1+1=3’ kicks off with an opening night on Friday the 15th of September from 7pm at 119 Ponsonby Road in Auckland, with the show running for two weeks and wrapping up on Sunday the 1st of October. Attendees will be captivated by a mesmerising display of original works and framed prints by Otis Frizzell, Mike Weston, and Weston Frizzell.

© Scoop Media

