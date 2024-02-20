Birdies To Raise Funds For Charities Thanks To Craigs Investment

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport is excited to announce that major tournament sponsor Craigs Investment Partners will donate funds to Cure Kids and the Acorn Foundation through its ‘Birdies for Charities’ initiative.

Craigs Investment Partners is one of New Zealand's leading investment advisory firms and celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024. Across their 19 branches nationwide, Craigs Investment Partners pride themselves on their strong presence in the local communities they serve.

Birdies for Charities will see Craigs Investment Partners donate $200 into a pool for every birdie that is recorded on the Craigs Investment Partners hole (Coronet #16, Tournament #15 – Par 3) across all four days of the tournament by professionals and amateurs. Pool funds will be shared between the two charities.

Speaking about the Birdies for Charities initiative, New Zealand Open Tournament Director Michael Glading believes players will have an extra incentive to aim low.

“We loved this concept when Craigs Investment Partners first suggested it. It will make for great viewing for the public, watching the donation tracker on our website, and seeing the tally rise over the tournament,” says Glading.

“It’s also rewarding for players knowing that they will be 'giving back' to Cure Kids and the Acorn Foundation by playing well on that hole."

Jeremy Williamson, Head of Private Wealth and Markets for Craigs Investment Partners says that supporting the communities they serve and local charities is hugely important, and leveraging ‘golf for good’ is how they came up with the concept.

“Birdies for Charities is an amazing way for all New Zealand Open competitors to feel that they can contribute to supporting some excellent charities by doing what they love. We look forward to seeing lots of putts drop and that birdie count rising throughout the New Zealand Open.”

Speaking on behalf of Cure Kids, CEO Frances Soutter was delighted to receive the call from Craigs Investment Partners and is thankful for the support that Craigs Investment Partners provide Cure Kids.

"We're thrilled to have been selected as a charity partner for Craigs Investment Partners' Birdies for Charities campaign. This represents an exciting expansion of our ongoing collaboration with Craigs Investment Partners and provides a fantastic opportunity for the wider community to support Cure Kids' work in funding critical child health research," says Soutter.

Acorn Foundation has been a long-term partner with Craigs Investment Partners, and CEO Lori Luke will make sure the hard work put in by the players at the New Zealand Open is put towards good causes.

“The Birdies for Charities campaign is a perfect way for such a generous company to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Acorn Foundation will dedicate its portion of the funds raised at the New Zealand Open to our Vital Impact Fund, supporting charities working in the areas of greatest need in the Western Bay of Plenty each year,” says Luke.

The New Zealand Open tees off between February 29 and March 3 at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown. Live coverage will be available on Sky Sport 6.

For more information about the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com and for more information on Birdies for Charities please visit craigsip.com

