A New Era For New Zealand Motorsport Begins With NextGen NZ Championship Launch

Marco Giltrap took three Summerset GT New Zealand Championship wins (credit Shots by TayB)

A new era of motorsport in New Zealand has officially begun, with the NextGen New Zealand Championship, presented by Repco, roaring to life at Taupo International Motorsport Park this weekend.

Over 150 competitors from across the country took to the track across three days of thrilling action, marking the exciting start of a championship series set to change the motorsport landscape in New Zealand.

In addition to the exhilarating on-track action, fans were treated to a wide range of off-track experiences, creating a unique race day experience. The Rock FM Pit Walk provided an exclusive opportunity for fans to get close to the cars and interact with drivers, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the world of motorsport. A variety of food trucks were on hand to feed the masses, and those there in person were able to put their racing skills to the test at Taupo’s renowned go-kart track.

For those unable to attend, the weekend was streamed live and free to the masses through the groundbreaking Stuff SpeedHub platform.

“This weekend marks the beginning of something truly special for motorsport in New Zealand,” said NextGen New Zealand Championship CEO Josie Spillane.

“We’ve brought together an incredible group of competitors and delivered a weekend of fast-paced action that will only grow as the season progresses. The energy from the drivers has been electric, and we couldn’t be happier with how the season opener went.

“Consider this our stake in the ground. We have a big task ahead of us, and this weekend proved we've got the right team and formula to make the NextGen New Zealand Championship a very successful Motorsport entertainment package. We build from now."

The event featured six competitive categories split across seven grids, with eight qualifying sessions and 21 races following a full day of practice on Friday.

Categories present included the Bridgestone GR86 Championship, Nexen Tyre New Zealand Mazda Racing Series, Pirelli Porsche New Zealand Race Championship, Super V8s, Summerset GT New Zealand Championship, and two grids in GTRNZ, showcasing an impressive and diverse range of New Zealand’s fastest machinery.

The all-new Bridgestone GR86 Championship featured an impressive 25-car lineup, and the series' competitive nature was highlighted by three different winners across three races. Hayden Bakkerus and Emerson Vincent won a race each before Hugo Allen secured the Race 3 win and round honours following a pair of runner-up results.

The Pirelli Porsche New Zealand Race Championship boasted one of the most diverse grids of Porsche models seen in recent years, ranging from classic Boxsters and Caymans to the 991s, 992s, and more. Steve Brooks powered his 992 model to three victories.

Fifty-five competitors spread across two grids highlighted the diverse nature of GTRNZ.

Glenn Smith dominated in the GTRNZ 1/2 category, winning all three races in his McLaren 650S. The spoils were shared in GTRNZ 3/4, where Ben Van Der Werff won twice in his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8, and Peter Begovich took a victory in his Holden Commodore in the other.

Rex Edwards continued his fine form in the Nexen Tyre New Zealand Mazda Racing Series after taking a year off after winning the 2022/23 title, taking a win. Mac Templeton and Callum Pratt were victorious in the other two races, making for three winners across three races.

Marco Giltrap’s homecoming was celebrated with three wins in the Summerset GT New Zealand Championship in a Porsche 992, while the Porsches of Sam Fillmore, Rick Armstrong, and Luke Manson, and the Mercedes-AMG GT2 of Joel Giddy kept the pressure on throughout the weekend.

Grant Brennan won the first two Super V8 races in his Chevrolet Corvette. Brady Wild, in a Holden Commodore, came out on top in the finale.

“The support from the motorsport community has been amazing, and it’s pretty clear that motorsport in New Zealand is entering a new chapter,” Spillane added.

“We’ve designed the championship to not only deliver incredible racing but also to create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved, whether they’re competitors, fans or partners."

The NextGen New Zealand Championship returns for Round 2, the Sixt Taupo Historic GP, on January 10-12.

About NextGen New Zealand Championship

NextGen is Motorsport New Zealand’s premiere Race Championship. It is focused on celebrating talent, developing drivers, captivating fans and being sustainable, successful and surprising.

The Featured Categories are the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, Bridgestone GR86 Championship, Summerset GT New Zealand Championship, NEXEN TYRE Mazda Racing Series, Pirelli Porsche, GTRNZ, Napa Auto Parts New Zealand Formula Ford Championship, and Super V8s.

2024/25 NextGen New Zealand Championship Presented By Repco Calendar

Nov 22-24 NextGen NZ Championship Taupo Season Opener Taupo International Motorsport Park Jan 10-12 SIXT Taupo Historic GP Taupo International Motorsport Park Jan 17-19 Alliance Services Hampton Downs International Hampton Downs Jan 24-26 NextGen NZ Championship Manfeild International Manfeild Jan 31-Feb 2 NextGen NZ Championship Teretonga Park International Teretonga Park Feb 7-9 69th New Zealand Grand Prix Highlands Highlands Motorsport Park Mar 21-23 DAYLE ITM Hampton Downs Grand Finale Hampton Downs

