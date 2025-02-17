Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Aotearoa With One Of Its Most Beloved Productions 'Corteo'

Auckland NZ, Monday 17 February, 2025

Corteo, one of the most beloved productions from Cirque du Soleil is heading to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, and is set to charm Aotearoa audiences for the very first time. This exceptional show, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005 and features a double-sided stage where audiences face each other. Since its creation, Corteo has amazed over 12 million spectators, in 30 countries, on 4 continents. Corteo will be presented in Auckland for 6 shows at Spark Arena from October 30, 2025.

Geoff Jones, TEG Group Chief Executive Officer said, "It is no secret that New Zealand loves Cirque du Soleil. We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with this incredible organisation. It is a privilege to work with such a talented group of people who embrace boundless creativity. We know the fans will be blown away by Corteo. This show is everything that you love about Cirque du Soleil and so much more. We look forward to bringing Corteo to Auckland and know it will create long lasting memories for those who are lucky enough to see it.”

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the artist, with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity, situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience. An atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena shows. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage. This sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.

Performance Schedule

Thursday 30 October 2025, 7:30pm

Friday 31 October 2025, 7:30pm

Saturday 1 November 2025, 12:00pm, 4:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday 2 November 2025, 12:00pm & 4:00pm

Ticket Information

Tickets for Corteo in Auckland are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members starting tomorrow at 11am. For free subscription, visit clubcirque.com.

General on-sale starts on Monday 24 February, 12pm at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo

