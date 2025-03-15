Glenn Richards Takes Home Win For Lola In F5000 Race

Clevedon’s Glenn Richards claimed victory and maximum points in Saturday’s opening race at Hampton Downs for the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series.

Marking the fifth and penultimate round of the series, the race saw a Lola T332 one-two finish, with Feilding’s Kevin Ingram taking second place. Auckland’s David Banks completed the podium in third, impressively bringing the revived Talon MR1 to the front after switching from his Lola just before the weekend. Starting from seventh due to a puncture in qualifying, Banks made up ground throughout the race, overtaking birthday-boy Tony Galbraith on the final lap to secure the podium spot.

Richards’ car (originally the Haas Racing HU42) has been a long-term project, and Saturday’s win marked a significant milestone as his first victory of the season.

“We’ve had a whole lot of issues to sort out, but we’ve been getting quicker and quicker. Today was our first trouble-free run, and in some ways, we were surprised by our pace,” explained Richards, who also secured pole position earlier in the day.

Richards credited his mechanic, Mark Bradley, for the car’s improved performance:

“Mark has worked solidly on the car, so he deserves a big call-out. Conditions were ideal today—it was fine but not too hot.”

Tough Luck for Some, Strong Finishes for Others

Finishing fourth and fifth were the Lola T332s of Tony Galbraith and Bruce Kett. Shayne Windelburn (Lola T400 HU #8) returned to the series with points for sixth place. Of the 10 starters, nine finished, with Toby Annabell (McLaren M10B, chassis 400-07) retiring after the first lap due to a clutch issue.

Meanwhile, fastest qualifier Grant Martin (Talon MR1) suffered a gearbox failure after setting the quickest time in qualifying and was unable to start the race.

Starting from fourth, Tony Roberts (McLaren M10A) impressed in qualifying as the highest-placed A category car. However, category points leader Frank Karl (McLaren M10B) reeled him in, passing Roberts on the final stretch to further extend his lead in the category standings.

Sunday’s two remaining races include the morning six-lap handicap start, followed by the afternoon eight lap feature, where Richards has the honour of again starting from the front.

“It’s a pleasure,” laughed Richards about leading the field to the green flag. “Hopefully, it doesn’t rain—I’m really looking forward to the experience.”

The weather forecast remains ideal, with early morning fog expected before clearing for a fine day.

