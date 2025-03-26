West Coast Audiences To Experience A Rare Candle-light Performance Of Vivaldi’s Classic Masterpiece Four Seasons

21 March 2025

Virtuoso South African born Violinist Cathy Irons will lead an all-female Quartet of multinational musicians in a must-see music event on the West Coast next month.

The ensemble will be making their first tour to the Coast & performing Vivaldi’s Classical Masterpiece the Four Seasons. The three prestigious performances are in Barry town on Friday 18 April, Hokitika 19 April & Granity on Sunday 20 April 2025.

Audiences in these three centres, will be able to enjoy the superb ambiance created by the skills & mastery of two violins, a viola & cello as 300 candles flicker in the venue auditorium. The two-hour performance includes romantic music by Dvorak.

(Photo/Supplied)

A colourful figure in fascinating Baroque Venice, Vivaldi was one of the most influential composers & musicians in 18th Century Europe. He captivated audiences with his extravagant personality, & his virtuoso Violin performances.

Born in Venice in 1678 Vivaldi quickly became violin master, choirmaster, & concert master. He demonstrated an incomparable talent, notably in the invention of the solo concerto, which enchanted 18th Century musical Europe and inspired many composers who came after him including Mozart & Beethoven. His career also flourished in Opera especially in Venice, Rome & Vienna where he died in relative indifference in 1741.

The Four Seasons Suite consisting of four movements of Spring, Summer, Autumn & Winter whose 300th Anniversary is being celebrated contributed enormously to the composer's fame. Antonio Vivaldi ranks as one of the greatest of the Classical Music era. In 1989 English Violinist Nigel Kennedy made it the most popular Classical recording of all time. This status remains to this day.

The four members of the Cathy Irons String Quartet will be giving a powerful performance of “Autumn”. It’s the very height of the season in New Zealand. “Four Seasons” will leave the audience equally enthralled, excited & emotional. Definitely a Classical Music Event rarely heard on the West Coast. It should not be missed. Book Now for a truly outstanding night with your partner, husband or friend. Happy Easter!

