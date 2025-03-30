BNZ Breakers Confirm New Ownership

The New Zealand Breakers will head into NBL26 full of momentum and excitement following a change in ownership and with a new vision for the beloved franchise and its fans.

Kiwi-American businessman and attorney Marc Mitchell has purchased the Breakers from the former ownership group along with locals in Leon Grice (Deputy Chairman), Stephen Grice, and Sean Colgan. Former Breakers’ owners Paul and Liz Blackwell will become shareholders again with Paul serving as a Director.

“Owning the BNZ Breakers is a dream come true. The Breakers are a special part of the fabric of sport in New Zealand and I am honoured to be in a position to help the team thrive on the court, and be a true leader in the community,” Mitchell said.

“I have assembled a group of proud and passionate Kiwis who know the club’s history and have a shared vision for what this team should represent to the New Zealand community and the rest of the world,” Mitchell added.

Breakers’ legend Tom Abercrombie will also be part of the new ownership group and will serve as a Special Advisor to Mitchell.

“When Marc explained his vision for the Breakers, I jumped at the chance to be involved. Marc and the new ownership team have a blueprint that will ensure our club exists for the fans and community, and becomes a force to be reckoned with again on and off the court.”

Liz and Paul Blackwell said they are thrilled to be returning.

“We have known Marc for several years and he has always had a passion for the Breakers and has wanted to restore the club to its glory years,” they said in a joint statement.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are excited to be back on board to instill the Breakers’ culture and help the team reach its full potential in all areas.”

Mitchell says the Breakers will aim to work closely with the NBL.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the NBL, which has tremendous leadership and vision under Larry Kestelman. It is one of the most forward-thinking and fastest growing leagues in the world.

“We will also focus on youth participation with basketball in New Zealand surging. We understand the role the Breakers must play to create more talent pathways alongside Basketball New Zealand and look forward to working closely with them.”

NBL executive chairman and owner Larry Kestelman said the Breakers are about to enter an exciting new chapter

"On behalf of the NBL, I’d like to congratulate Marc and the new ownership group at the New Zealand Breakers. The Breakers have a proud and successful history, a passionate fanbase and most importantly, a bright future ahead,” he said.

“We look forward to helping them grow the club as we enter a new era of basketball in New Zealand and beyond.”

© Scoop Media

