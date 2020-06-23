Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Collaboration To Benefit Funeral Services Industry

Tuesday, 23 June 2020, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Open Polytechnic

A recently signed Memorandum of Intent between The Open Polytechnic of New Zealand, the Funeral Service Training Trust of New Zealand and Auckland Institute of Studies will see the three organisations collaborating to develop programmes of study for the funeral services industry.

The organisations are working together to develop and deliver the New Zealand Diploma in Funeral Directing (Level 5) and the New Zealand Diploma in Embalming (Level 5). Once approved by NZQA, the new programmes are expected to be delivered to learners in 2021.

Open Polytechnic Chief Executive, Dr Caroline Seelig, says the collaboration brings together the respective expertise of all three organisations for the benefit of the funeral services industry.

“The Funeral Service Training Trust is providing the industry advisory linkages and subject matter expertise for the development of the programmes, while the Auckland Institute of Studies will support the delivery of the practical component of the programmes.”

“Open Polytechnic, New Zealand’s leading provider of online and distance learning with the largest educational design team in the country, will develop the educational resources, deliver the courses, and, once approved by NZQA, award the qualifications,” says Dr Seelig.

John Schipper, Chair of Funeral Service Training Trust, says “the Trust is delighted to be partnering with the Open Polytechnic and Auckland Institute of Studies (AIS) to deliver these New Zealand qualifications and that AIS is able to provide a campus with accommodation for our learners. This new era will further enhance and develop the professional education that has developed over the past 40 years from simple in-house training to internationally recognised level 5 qualifications. As the qualification developer, FSTT will continue to maintain and enhance the qualifications and high standards of funeral service delivery in New Zealand.”

Auckland Institute of Studies (AIS), a private training establishment, will connect the delivery of the programmes with facilities that are required for learners’ skill-based training and development. AIS is a category one institution centrally located in Auckland.

“We see this collaborative initiative between three key agencies as an important step in continuation of the provision of nationally recognised quality education for funeral service professionals” says Dr Julia Hennessy, President of AIS.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Open Polytechnic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tui Time: Nominations Open For The 55th New Zealand Music Awards

Ceremony confirmed for November, new Tui announced Recorded Music New Zealand announce nominations are now open for the 55th annual New Zealand Music Awards | Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa. Damian Vaughan, Recorded Music New Zealand CEO, says it’s more ... More>>


818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 