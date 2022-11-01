Applications For Premier Ngāpuhi Education Scholarships Open Today:Te Marewa O Tautoru

Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi, is proud to announce the opening of applications for Te Marewa o Tautoru scholarships - worth up to $10,000 each.

Valued at a total of $300,000, the scholarships are being equally funded by Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi, Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University, and the Māori Education Trust. All have worked extremely hard to bring this to fruition – and have high expectations of the 30 or more successful applicants. The scholarships are open to registered Ngāpuhi applicants who will study at Victoria University’s Wellington (or Auckland) campuses.

Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi currently offers 87 tertiary-level scholarships ranging from $500 to $4,000, but chairperson Wane Wharerau says Te Marewa o Tautoru scholarships are at a new level; and a further indication of Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi’s commitment to higher education in our iwi’s future development.

Mr Wharerau says while not all scholarships awarded will be worth $10,000, all of them will

foster greater educational opportunities - with positive and long-term benefits for the students, their whānau, hapū and our Ngāpuhi Iwi.

Scholarships close on the last Friday of March 2023, and a scholarship committee will choose and notify successful applicants by 1st May 2023. Prospective applicants should contact the rūnanga as the first step.

Te whakatauki o Ruanui: For this scholarship, Ngāpuhi kaumātua Hōne Sadler chose this whakatauki because he felt the three bright stars of Tautoru (Orion’s Belt) could represent each of the bodies in this partnership. Meanwhile Atutahi (Canopus) rises from our horizon, representing the pathway upwards to higher education for our tauira.

