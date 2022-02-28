News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Teen Smoking Falls To Record Low – New ASH Survey

Monday, 28 February 2022, 7:55 am
Press Release: ASH NZ

Smoking rates among 13 and 14-year-olds have fallen to a record low while curiosity-driven vaping has risen, the 2021 ASH Year 10 Survey has found.

The study found the number of Year 10 students who smoke cigarettes daily has dropped from around 2% in 2019, to 1.3% in 2021.

It also found significant declines in smoking by students of all ethnicities. Māori students led the way with a massive 40% decrease in daily smoking rates since 2019. Only 3.4% smoked daily in 2021.

The ASH Year 10 survey is one of the largest and longest running surveys of youth tobacco and vaping behaviours and attitudes in the world. It has run annually since 1999 with the exception of 2020 which was cancelled because of COVID-19. In 1999 it found 15.6% of Year 10 students smoked cigarettes daily.

Former Prime Minister and ASH patron, Helen Clark welcomed the ASH Year 10 Survey. “As a former Minister of Health, I know that public health policy relies on the best possible evidence. The ASH Year 10 Survey, which has been undertaken for nearly 30 years, provides the evidence for policy-makers, government and researchers on youth smoking and youth vaping.”

ASH Director Deborah Hart says the results of the 2021 survey shows teenagers have already reached the Smokefree 2025 goal of less than 5% smoking daily (95% smokefree). We are delighted at this result because smoking kills 5000 Kiwis every year.

“The Survey results are consistent with trends in young adults shown by the 2021 NZ Health Survey. This is the biggest fall in youth smoking rates in a decade, and it’s extremely encouraging to see young people leading the progress towards a smokefree Aotearoa.

The fall in smoking was accompanied by an increase in daily vaping from 3.1% in 2019 to 9.6% in 2021.

Vaping poses only a small fraction of the risks of smoking,” Deborah Hart says. “However, we don’t want youth to take up vaping.

“The main reason students gave for vaping – 39.8% – was ‘just to give it a try’. While for those who vape daily, the most common reason was because they enjoy it – 31.1%.

“Today’s teenagers are no different to yesterday’s teenagers; they like to experiment and have fun.

More than 75% of students are getting vapes from social sources, either friends, older people or family. Only 7.6% of those who regularly vape say their main source of vapes was a vape shop, dairy or online.

“The most important thing we can do for our teenagers is to help them make good choices for themselves.

“The Government’s recently introduced vaping regulations will further protect teenagers by banning vaping advertising and sponsorship, and sales to young people.” Deborah Hart says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ASH NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 