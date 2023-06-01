Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hide And Seek With Gonorrhoea

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 2:51 pm
Press Release: University of Waikato

Gonorrhoea isn’t going away. In 2022 there were 136 cases reported for every 100,000 people in New Zealand, and young people are disproportionately represented.

The largest percentage of cases are reported in men aged 20-29 years and women aged 15-29 years. Gay and bisexual men, who make up an estimated 2% of the population, represented over 30% of the recorded cases.

There are many reasons for the high rates in young people, one of the most pervasive is the stigma attached to sexually transmitted infection (STI).
 

Gonorrhoea is a particularly concerning STI because Neisseria gonorrhoeae, the bacteria responsible for gonorrhoea infection has developed a resistance to most of the currently available antibiotics.

University of Waikato biochemist Dr Joanna Hicks says, “untreatable gonorrhoea was a likely reality that we will be facing in the future, and current trends suggest young people will bear the burden.”

The World Health Organisation is so concerned at the increasing antimicrobial resistance of gonorrhoea and the growing rates of infection, that they’ve listed the bacteria as a “high priority pathogen” for ongoing research.
 

Dr Hicks has spent most of her career researching Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Her research has recently been boosted with an Explorer Grant from the New Zealand Health Research Council (HRC).
 

The Explorer Grant project Avoiding detection: How does gonorrhoea survive within host cells? builds on ongoing projects that her team are working on, including a study led by immunologist Dr William Kelton, who is an associate investigator on this new project.
 

Dr Hicks said the Explorer will enable her team to investigate some new avenues to uncover the secret intracellular life of the bacteria. 
 

“It’s a mastermind bacteria. It’s extraordinarily resilient with an ability to survive and hide in a variety of different cells, including human immune cells.” 
 

People often have little to no symptoms, and when left untreated gonorrhoea can cause serious complications. Women are most likely to be asymptomatic and the outcomes can be dire – from ectopic pregnancy to infertility.
 

“The particular concern is there’s no vaccine and gonorrhoea has developed extensive antimicrobial resistance. Right now, there are dwindling treatment options, and infection rates are rising. Our work is important in advancing the development of new and more effective treatments.”
 

The current project will zero in on the bacteria’s FitAB toxin-antitoxin system. “This is basically the genetic material within certain strains of Neisseria gonorrhoeae that enable the bacteria to survive when exposed to stressors like antibiotics, and to persist and hide in human cells, until more favourable conditions return.” 
 

Dr Hicks will be using a number of laboratory techniques new to New Zealand. It will also be a world first to use dual RNA sequencing approaches to learn about the changes that occur in both the human host cell and the Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacteria during infection.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Al Jazeera: Media Network Wins Over 100 Telly Awards

All content was judged by members of The Telly Award Judging Council comprised of more than 200 industry experts and leading professionals from top production companies, networks, and content studios. More>>


NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around eighty avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>


Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>


Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians and four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 