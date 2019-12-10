Parliament: Oral Questions - 10 December 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

2. RINO TIRIKATENE to the Minister of Civil Defence: What actions has the National Emergency Management Agency taken in response to the eruption on Whakaari / White Island?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his policies and statements on the economy?

4. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he have confidence that the appointment process for the new district health board chairs was conducted in line with State Services guidelines, and that all candidates were aware of the expectations around the time commitment involved?

5. GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister of Police: What actions have the Police taken in response to the eruption on Whakaari / White Island?

6. Hon JACQUI DEAN to the Minister of Local Government: What advice, if any, has she received on the likely costs to ratepayers as a result of the Action Plan for Healthy Waterways including freshwater, storm water, and wastewater?

7. MELISSA LEE to the Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media: Does he stand by all the Government’s actions and policies in relation to the rollout of 5G technology and spectrum in New Zealand?

8. GOLRIZ GHAHRAMAN to the Minister of Defence: What actions is the New Zealand Defence Force taking to reflect its shift in focus to addressing climate change?

9. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: How much money from the Provincial Growth Fund has been received by projects approved for funding as at 30 September 2019 and, as at the same date, how many full-time jobs have been created in PGF-supported projects?

10. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs: Does he stand by all his statements relating to the Commerce Commission study of the fuel sector?

11. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: How is the health system responding to the tragedy at Whakaari/White Island?

12. STUART SMITH to the Minister of Immigration: Is he satisfied that representations by prominent people supporting visa applications are dealt with in an appropriate and transparent manner?

