Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 10 December 2019

Tuesday, 10 December 2019, 11:48 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 10 December 2019


Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

2. RINO TIRIKATENE to the Minister of Civil Defence: What actions has the National Emergency Management Agency taken in response to the eruption on Whakaari / White Island?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his policies and statements on the economy?

4. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he have confidence that the appointment process for the new district health board chairs was conducted in line with State Services guidelines, and that all candidates were aware of the expectations around the time commitment involved?

5. GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister of Police: What actions have the Police taken in response to the eruption on Whakaari / White Island?

6. Hon JACQUI DEAN to the Minister of Local Government: What advice, if any, has she received on the likely costs to ratepayers as a result of the Action Plan for Healthy Waterways including freshwater, storm water, and wastewater?

7. MELISSA LEE to the Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media: Does he stand by all the Government’s actions and policies in relation to the rollout of 5G technology and spectrum in New Zealand?

8. GOLRIZ GHAHRAMAN to the Minister of Defence: What actions is the New Zealand Defence Force taking to reflect its shift in focus to addressing climate change?

9. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: How much money from the Provincial Growth Fund has been received by projects approved for funding as at 30 September 2019 and, as at the same date, how many full-time jobs have been created in PGF-supported projects?

10. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs: Does he stand by all his statements relating to the Commerce Commission study of the fuel sector?

11. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: How is the health system responding to the tragedy at Whakaari/White Island?

12. STUART SMITH to the Minister of Immigration: Is he satisfied that representations by prominent people supporting visa applications are dealt with in an appropriate and transparent manner?

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

Police Update: Five Confirmed Dead - Eight People Unaccounted For
Work has continued overnight to respond to the eruption on White Island. Enquiries with tour operators indicate that 47 people were on White Island at the time of the eruption. Police can now advise that in addition to the five people confirmed deceased, eight people remain unaccounted for following the eruption. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>

 

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

