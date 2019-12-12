Foreign Minister and Pacific Peoples Minister to visit Samoa
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Minister
for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio will travel to Samoa
on Friday, where New Zealand medical teams are helping Samoa
respond to an outbreak of measles.
“New Zealand
has been working closely with the Government of Samoa and
offering our assistance from the early stages of the
outbreak. New Zealand has deep sympathy for the situation in
Samoa and we are committed to supporting their response to
this crisis,” Mr Peters said.
New Zealand has
sent multiple teams of medical professionals to Samoa since
20 November and has funded 100,000 measles and rubella (MR)
vaccines provided by UNICEF, and 15,000 measles, mumps and
rubella (MMR) vaccines from New Zealand. Other support
includes providing an oxygen production machine, vaccination
fridges, face masks, gowns, hand sanitiser and stretcher
beds.
“We are continuing to work very closely
with Samoa, and other international partners, as this
situation develops and needs arise,” Mr Peters said.
“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic
situation in Samoa,” Aupito William Sio said
Mr
Peters and Aupito William Sio will meet with Samoan Prime
Minister Tuilaepa, and visit Leulumoega District Hospital
and Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital, where New Zealand and
Samoan health teams are working together treating ill
patients and supporting the maternity unit. They will also
visit UNICEF Headquarters.
Mr Peters and Aupito
William Sio will be travelling on 13-14 December.
