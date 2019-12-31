Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Year honours for top sportspeople

Tuesday, 31 December 2019, 10:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Twenty-one of New Zealand’s top sportspeople, coaches and leaders in the sporting community have been recognised in the New Year 2020 Honours List.

The Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua has been made a Dame Companion and the former All Blacks Steve Hansen has been made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson says Noeline Taurua was appointed Head Coach of the Silver Ferns in August 2018 and guided the team to their first Netball World Cup title in 16 years at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

“Noeline Taurua’s leadership saw the Silver Ferns go from their disappointing result at the Commonwealth Games to world champions in just over a year. Her tactical nous and people skills are second to none.”

Steve Hansen was head coach of the All Blacks from 2012 until stepping down following the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He was part of the coaching trio that led the All Blacks to victory in 2011, then followed that up with another win as head coach in 2015.

“As a Rugby World Cup winning coach Steve Hansen is only the third New Zealander to take the All Blacks to a RWC win. In his term as ABs coach he has changed the way rugby is played around the world through the open and attacking style of play that he has led,” Grant Robertson says.

Outgoing chief executive of New Zealand Rugby Steve Tew has been appointed as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to rugby and sports administration, with Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman also appointed as an ONZM for her contribution to netball.

Also appointed ONZM’s were Lydia Bradley for services to mountaineering, Elizabeth Clark for services to gymnastics, Margaret Forsyth for services to netball and the community, and Michael Hopkinson for services to kayaking and outdoor education.

The six Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit includes Honey Hireme for services to rugby league.

“I want to congratulate all our honours recipients for the outstanding contributions they have made in their sporting communities.

“They are role models in their fields inspiring the next generation of sporting leaders, and they should be proud of the work they have done,” Grant Robertson says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.

Among the top honours recipients are Justice Joe Williams, the first Maori judge of the Supreme Court, former All Black coach Steve Hansen and disabilities advocate Robert Martin, who is believed to be the first New Zealand knight with learning disabilities. The three become Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 