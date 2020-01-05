Parliament

New Zealand Defence Force sends support to Australia

Sunday, 5 January 2020, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Minister of Defence Ron Mark today announced New Zealand is sending three Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters and crew, and two NZ Army Combat Engineer Sections as well as a command element to support the Australian Defence Force efforts in tackling the Australian fires.

The New Zealand Defence Force support will deploy by Australian Defence Force C-17 and New Zealand Defence Force C-130 from Ohakea Airforce Base on a number of flights from Monday to Wednesday.

“This latest NZDF support is being provided in addition to the latest rotation of five NZDF Firefighters deployed to bolster numbers of emergency responders on the ground,” says Ron Mark.

“We need to mention and thank those Defence Force spouses, partners and children whose holiday plans are being interrupted as their family members are being called back to assist our Australian cousins in their time of need,” says Mr Mark.

“I am truly grateful, and I thank them for their understanding and support.“

The NZDF contingent will deploy to Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, in Adelaide, South Australia, and will remain in Australia at least until the end of January. The NH90s will undertake transport tasks.

