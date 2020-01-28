Referendum Date Set for Assisted Dying

Today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern set the date for the 2020 General Election and the public referendum on the End of Life Choice Act.

“On 19 September 2020, New Zealanders will be able to vote for compassion and choice for those suffering at the end of their life,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“According to the latest Horizon Research poll released this month, 70% of New Zealanders think they will cast their vote in favour of the End of Life Choice Act coming into force.

“The End of Life Choice Act is the most scrutinised law in parliamentary history and despite a constant campaign of fear, uncertainty, and doubt from opponents public support remains high.

“Public support can be summed up in two words: personal experience.

“If this law is confirmed by public referendum on 19 September, New Zealanders will have voted for a more compassionate society that provides comfort and choice to those facing their last days with a terminal illness, and respect for their freedom and humanity.”



