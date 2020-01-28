Referendum Date Set for Assisted Dying
Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 5:26 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
Today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern set the date for the
2020 General Election and the public referendum on the End
of Life Choice Act.
“On 19 September 2020, New
Zealanders will be able to vote for compassion and choice
for those suffering at the end of their life,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“According to the latest Horizon Research poll released this
month, 70% of New Zealanders think they will cast their
vote in favour of the End of Life Choice Act coming into
force.
“The End of Life Choice Act is the most
scrutinised law in parliamentary history and despite a
constant campaign of fear, uncertainty, and doubt from
opponents public support remains high.
“Public support
can be summed up in two words: personal experience.
“If
this law is confirmed by public referendum on 19 September,
New Zealanders will have voted for a more compassionate
society that provides comfort and choice to those facing
their last days with a terminal illness, and respect for
their freedom and humanity.”
